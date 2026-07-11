Three predictions for Virginia football that could be brilliant in November

Virginia came in at No. 32 on ESPN’s Football Power Index — a number that may seem low for a team that won 11 games and beat an SEC team in a prominent bowl game. From a more optimistic lens, here are some bold predictions that could age well by the end of the upcoming regular season.

Beau Pribula becomes a top five QB in the ACC

Virginia has one of the easiest schedules in the ACC (by opponent 2025 record). The Cavaliers also have the most experienced roster in the country, and an elite offensive line and an elite run game. With all of this in mind, how wouldn’t Beau Pribula become one of the conference’s most productive quarterbacks?

Pribula is a dual-threat quarterback, so he can make some plays on his own. He should also have an ideal situation when throwing — he should not see a lot of two-high looks given Virginia’s emphasis on the run.

The ACC does have some incredible quarterbacks — namely Darian Mensah, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Kevin Jennings, CJ Bailey, Mason Heintschel and Steve Angeli — but Pribula could climb into the top five among that cohort. All the pieces are there for him to do so.

Virginia has an All-ACC running back

An elite offensive line is a running back’s dream. Virginia has that — along with some talented running backs who should run wild behind this offensive line. In particular, Peyton Lewis has the physical talent to quickly become a superstar.

J’Mari Taylor earned First Team All-ACC honors last season behind this offensive line. Now the next group gets a healthy Monroe Mills and Makilan Thomas. The loss of Brady Wilson is notable, but this is still one of the top offensive lines in the ACC, if not the Power Four.

The Cavaliers have a top three offense and defense in the ACC

Virginia finished 2025 with the ACC’s second-best scoring defense. It could be poised to repeat that performance, with loads of continuity and skilled transfers. The bigger question is on offense, but there is a simple situation that could lead to offensive fireworks.

If the Cavaliers can find a strong 12 personnel look, they should be able to light up the scoreboard. Virginia averaged north of 40 points when it was able to use a quality two-tight end set — but when Dakota Twitty went down with a season-ending injury at Louisville, the Cavaliers struggled to stay consistent on offense.

There is no guarantee that Virginia can find an effective 12 personnel — replacing Sage Ennis will be difficult. But if the Cavaliers manage to make it work, they could unlock the full potential of this offense.