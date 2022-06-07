Herman Moore and Heath Miller Included on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Moore and Miller are on the ballot for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Two Virginia football alums are on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) on Monday. Herman Moore and Heath Miller are among the 80 FBS players included on the ballot.

A UVA wide receiver from 1988 to 1990, Herman Moore (Danville, VA) amassed 27 touchdowns and 2,504 yards on 114 receptions and is still the NCAA's leader in yards per catch with 22.0 yards per reception. Moore was a consensus first-team All-American and sixth in Heisman voting in 1990, before going on to play in the NFL for 12 seasons.

Heath Miller (Richlands, VA) enjoyed an incredible collegiate career from 2001 to 2004, breaking several UVA tight end records with 144 receptions, 1,703 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. Miller earned All-ACC honors three times, was a unanimous first-team All-American, and won the John Mackey Award, presented to the top tight end in college football, in his senior season in 2004. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making two Pro Bowls and winning two Super Bowls.

The 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame will be announced in early 2023 and will be formally inducted on December 5th, 2023 at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Atlanta.

UVA has had five former players and three former coaches inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame:

Players:

Bill Dudley (1956)

Tom Scott (1979)

Joe Palumbo (1999)

Jim Dombrowski (2008)

Anthony Poindexter (2020)

Coaches:

Earle Neale (1967)

Frank Murray (1983)

George Welsh (2004)

