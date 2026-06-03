How Many Potential Playoff Teams Are On The Schedule For Virginia Football?

Virginia has a pretty favorable schedule for the 2026 season. They have several winnable games and opportunities to find themselves in Charlotte once again and maybe even back in the history books. There are a handful of teams that could make the postseason with the teams they face this upcoming year. One is a familiar foe, and the other is a newly acquainted team in the ACC.

Let’s discuss in more depth who those teams could be.

I know it may be hard to fathom that the Hokies could make the postseason in year 1 under head coach James Franklin, but they have everything in line in order for them to accomplish it, especially with the talent on the roster. Bringing in Ethan Grunkmeyer, Que’Shan Brown, Keon Wylie, and Matt Henderson, who should all be contributors next season.

They also bring back Marcellous Hawkins and Kemari Copeland as two fixtures on the roster from last year’s team. The only hurdle for the Hokies is their schedule; they play 10 Power 4 conference opponents, and in league play, they will have to face Georgia Tech, Clemson, SMU, and Miami. That is not an easy slate, but we have seen Coach Franklin have success in the Big 10 with a tough schedule and still be successful. The Hokies should have a bounce-back year and be in contention for an ACC crown, which would lead to a potential playoff berth.

SMU

Outside of the Miami Hurricanes, SMU is the second-best team in the conference and an early favorite to be in Charlotte. They return veteran quarterback Kevin Jennings, who enters his third year with the program. The Mustangs have been successful in the ACC since joining, making the playoffs in 2024 and winning nine games a season ago. With the return of Yamir Knight, the offense should be formidable once again under head coach Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs also have a favorable schedule with their toughest matchups against Louisville, Notre Dame, and Virginia. If they can find a way to go 2-1 in those games, they should be in contention for a playoff berth. In the final year of Jennings as a quarterback, SMU will likely be in prime position to make some noise.

Both the teams mentioned will look to improve upon last year. Each of the teams has the talent necessary to do so and be a major threat in the ACC and even potentially the College Football Playoff.