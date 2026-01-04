How Virginia Can Land Four Star Prospect Carter Jones?



Virginia is in the running for a major offensive lineman in the 2027 class. Carter Jones is one of the heavily sought-after offensive line prospects in the country. With his 6’5 and 291-pound frame, he has the talent to be elite at the next level.

Jones announced his top 10 on New Year's Day, which included Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Virginia. According to 247Sports, Jones is a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No.24 OT, and the No.220 player nationally. Before he narrowed down his list, Jones had over 40+ offers.

Jones talked about his relationship with Virginia and with head coach Tony Elliot.

“Yes, my grandpa played at UVA, and they’ve really impressed me throughout this process, and I’m very excited about the relationship I’ve grown with coach Elliott and Heffernan,” said Jones.

The Cavaliers offered Jones back in April. It will be intriguing to see if the Hoos can get him on campus for an unofficial visit in the spring and then an official visit in the summer. With his grandfather playing for the program, there is definitely some meat on the bone there for the Cavaliers. He also plays at Poquoson High School in Virginia. It is about a two-hour and 15-minute drive from Charlottesville which is more in the center of the state, with Poquoson being near the beach.

How can Virginia land Jones?

For the Hoos to land one of the top prospects in their state, they have to remain aggressive and continue to foster the relationship with Jones. Constant communication, visits, calls, evaluations, and check-ups will be vital in earning his trust. The Cavaliers already have a winning season under their belts and the best season in program history, winning 11 games which does a lot for the program in the recruiting piece. They can lean on that and how well their offensive lineman have played for them and lean on names like McKale Boley, Jon Adair, and Drake Metcalf as key names on the offensive line who made a difference.

Also, a good experience overall when he comes on visits to see what Charlottesville is made of, not only in football, but also for him as a person, in getting an education and the most out of a scholarship. That could also play a key role for him and his family. They have the edge with his grandfather being a Cavalier. Now they have to position themselves in front of the other contenders as the best fit for him.



More Virginia Football News:

•Virginia Cavaliers Lose Another Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

•Virginia Cavaliers Get More Good News Regarding Their Offensive Line For 2026

•Virginia Wide Receiver Announces Entrance Into Transfer Portal

•Virginia Football Reportedly in the Mix for Top Transfer Portal Quarterback