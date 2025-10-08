Is Virginia The ACC's Biggest College Football Playoff Enigma Heading Into Week Seven?
The Virginia Cavaliers have been not only the biggest surprise in the ACC this season, but you could make the argument that UVA is the surprise team in the entire country this season. They have gotten out to a 5-1 start, including two overtime wins over Florida State and Louisville, and positioned themselves to make a run at Charlotte and get to the ACC Championship game. If they can get to the ACC Championship game, then they have a path to get to the College Football Playoff.
I know that sounds unlikely to most college football fans, but it is true.
Biggest playoff enigma?
There is still a long way to go, but the chatter around Virginia being a legitimate threat for the College Football Playoff is starting to gain some steam. In a recent article, ESPN's Heather Dinich labeled the Cavaliers as the biggest playoff enigma in the ACC:
"First the Cavaliers caught the nation's attention with the Friday night spotlight win against Florida State, and then they eked out an overtime road win against Louisville. Now they've got the third-best chance to reach the ACC title game (45.3%), according to ESPN Analytics. That's because ESPN's FPI projects Virginia to lose at Duke on Nov. 15, its toughest remaining game. Virginia is similar to Georgia Tech in that it's unlikely to face any ranked conference opponents the rest of the season, but it doesn't have a big-time nonconference opponent to help compensate for that. So if the Hoos don't win the ACC, that Week 2 loss at NC State could come back to haunt them as a two-loss conference runner-up. Virginia fans should be cheering for FSU to run the table because the more the Noles win, the better that Sept. 26 win against them looks."
Schedule gives them plenty of opportunity
Even if you were not a believer in Virginia before the season, their schedule was still looked at as arguably the easiest in the country for a power four team. There was plenty of opportunity for UVA, but were they going to be able to take advantage of it? Even then, the conversation focused on them finally getting to a bowl game for the first time under Tony Elliott, not if they could make a run at the ACC Championship.
A reason for a UVA fan to be optimistic is that they have already won their two hardest projected conference games. This team might be an underdog only once more during the regular season (at Duke) and even then, that game is going to be winnable for Virginia.
As Dinich pointed out, the big question for Virginia's playoff hopes is if they go 11-2 (losing to Miami in the ACC Championship), will they get an at large bid or will the loss to NC State keep them out? There is still a lot of season left to be played, but that is a very real scenario and one that the selection committe might have to sort out in the end.
For now, Virginia is going to keep their focus on their next opponent, which is Washington State next Saturday.