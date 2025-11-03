Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For No. 12 Virginia's Upcoming Matchup vs Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers are the highest ranked team in the ACC and they are the only team in the ACC that controls their own destiny to get to Charlotte and play in the ACC Championship game. UVA won another close game, beating California 31-21 on the road this past Saturday and they have three games left to try and make their first ACC Championship appearance since 2019.
While the focus for Tony Elliott's team will be on Wake Forest this weekend, the matchup at Duke on Nov. 15th could be one that decides who gets to the conference title game. Today, the kickoff time and TV channel were announced for that game.
Virginia vs Duke is going to kickoff at 3:30 on Nov.15th and the game will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Big Matchup
Whether or not Virginia takes care of business against Wake Forest, this game could determine who gets to the ACC Championship. While Virginia is unbeaten in conference play, Duke is among a bunch of one loss teams that are still hoping to get to Charlotte. Duke, Georgia Tech, SMU, Pittsburgh, and Louisville al have one conference loss and dreams of winning the conference. Unless there is chaos (always possible in this sport), Duke likely needs a win at home vs Virginia to keep those hopes alive.
The Cavaliers have won eight of the last nine matchups of the series with the Blue Devils, including the most recent meeting in 2023, which UVA won 30-27 at Scott Stadium. Malik Washington’s record-setting performance lifted the Cavaliers to victory, despite a late surge by the Blue Devils. In its only win over the Wahoos in the since 2014, Duke raced out to a 21-0 lead and an eventual 38-17 victory at Wallace Stadium.
Virginia (8-1, 5-0), whose No. 12 ranking this week’s AP poll marks their highest since 2004, sit atop the ACC standings as the only undefeated team in conference play. For only the second time in program history (and first since 1990), UVA is off to an 8-1 start, while its five-game win streak in ACC action is a first in program history.
Game Times & TV Networks for ACC Football Week 12 (Nov. 14-15)
• Clemson @ Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, November 14 as previously announced
• Notre Dame @ Pitt, noon ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 11/8
• Virginia @ Duke, 3:30pm ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/8
• NC State @ Miami, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of 11/8
• Georgia Tech @ Boston College, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
• North Carolina @ Wake Forest, 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW
• Virginia Tech @ Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Up next, the Cavaliers host Wake Forest (5-3, 2-3) for Virginia’s annual Family Weekend/Heroes Appreciation game. Kickoff from Scott Stadium, where the Cavaliers are 5-0 this year, is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.