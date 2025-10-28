Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for No. 15 UVA's Week 10 Matchup vs Wake Forest
The Virginia Cavaliers are quickly approaching their week ten matchup against the California Golden Bears, and while the Cavaliers must remain focused on the task at hand — defeating California — week eleven is right around the corner, in which they are scheduled to face Wake Forest.
Kickoff will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST. For fans who are not able to attend in person, the game will be available for viewing on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network.
UVA to Welcome Wake Forest at Scott Stadium
At the time of this writing, Virginia has a 72.7% chance of winning the matchup, according to ESPN's latest FPI projection. Just as the Cavaliers are coming off a close victory over North Carolina (17-16), Wake Forest is in a similar position, as they just took down SMU 13-12 over the weekend. Following their win, the Demon Deacons pushed their overall record up to 5-2 and 2-2 in conference play. Wake Forest is running on a three-game winning streak, but UVA is now on a six-game winning streak, and it doesn't look like they're going to lose momentum anytime soon.
Fortunately for Virginia, they will be returning home to Scott Stadium for this contest, automatically adding some ease to the game. As head coach Tony Elliott explained, having a roaring crowd cheer a program on can make all the difference. UVA fans have been showing up at the stadium, creating an electrifying environment, which inevitably amps up the players on the field.
During Elliott's press conference last week, he stated:
"You think about the last two home games that went down to some critical plays late in the game, where we're triggered by false starts. Florida State and then you had three of them in a row right here, and that's huge because now we have an opportunity to be a little but more aggressive, and then they have to become a little more conservative, so to speak, because now they're first in 25 because they’ve got three straight... I think that people probably say I say it too much, or what is he talking about, but it takes us all.
Where we want to go as a football program and what we're capable of becoming, man, it's going to take games like this... a win's a win. So we're learning, we’re growing, and now to have a crowd to have an impact on it, man it's huge, and the energy not just then, but all the way through the second half, when the energy is up... it just creates more juice and excitement for those guys on the field, and so it was awesome to see the crowd, so I appreciate everybody showing up and I appreciate people being here early. The students were awesome and man. This football team still has more opportunities to grow. We can grow all the way around — that's really special."
Considering that this will be a home game, Virginia will be in good company throughout the evening which is likely to play in their favor.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.