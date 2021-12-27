Marques Hagans, Clint Sintim, and Garett Tujague Retained on Tony Elliott's UVA Football Coaching Staff

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott announced on Monday afternoon that three members of Bronco Mendenhall's 2021 UVA coaching staff will be retained on Elliott's staff moving forward: wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, defensive line coach Clint Sintim, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

The announcement also indicated that "their specific position assignments are subject to change as Elliott makes additional coaching staff announcements."

Marques Hagans has been on the Virginia football coaching staff for nine seasons and has been responsible for the development of some extremely talented wide receivers, including Darius Jennings, Canaan Severin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Joe Reed, Hasise Dubois, Terrell Jana, and Lavel Davis Jr., not to mention the current crop of receivers on the 2021 UVA roster. This year, five different Cavaliers had at least 550 receiving yards, including Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson, who were named to All-ACC teams.

Clint Sintim joined UVA's coaching staff in 2020. In that first season with Sintim coaching the defensive line, Virginia registered 3.2 sacks per game, the 11th-best mark in college football in 2020. Like Hagans (Class of 2005), Sintim graduated from Virginia in 2009.

Garett Tujague has been UVA's offensive line coach for the last six seasons. In three of the last four seasons, Virginia recorded over 5,000 yards of total offense. Tujague also coached Olusegun Oluwatimi, who was named a finalist for the 2021 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the top center in college football.

The announcement also included confirmation that Adam Smotherman, who has been on the strength and conditioning staff at Clemson for the last 10 years, has been hired as Virginia's strength and conditioning coach. Nathan Pototschnik, who has served as assistant football development and performance coach at UVA since 2017, has been promoted to associate strength and conditioning coach.

Elliott still has a number of positions on his coaching staff to fill, including offensive and defensive coordinator. We will have updates on those decisions as soon as they are announced.

