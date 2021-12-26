Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

The Virginia football program has confirmed that the team will not be playing in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against SMU on December 29th in a statement released on Sunday.

"We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl," Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said. "Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group."

The statement also included more details on the COVID-19 issues which developed in the UVA football program over the past couple of days.

"In the days leading up to the team's planned departure date (Dec. 25), some UVA players displayed symptoms associated with COVID-19 and subsequently tested positive for the virus," the statement said. "As a result the entire team was tested Christmas morning. The completed test results, provided to Virginia athletics on Sunday morning (Dec. 26), revealed additional positive tests that prevent the team from safely participating in the game."

"We want to thank the Fenway Bowl and its staff for their preparation to host the game and for their communication with us over the past few days," Williams said. "We appreciate all of the hard work by our team and coaching staff. They earned this bowl invitation, and it is unfortunate they will not be able to compete in the game to complete the season. We regret how this also impacts our fans who were planning on attending the game as well as the SMU program and its fans."

