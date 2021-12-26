Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

Beck was named Virginia's acting offensive coordinator for the Fenway Bowl, before the game was canceled on Sunday

The ripple effects of the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl continue to be significant for the Virginia football program.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported on Sunday afternoon that Virginia quarterbacks coach Jason Beck will be joining former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae on Dino Babers' coaching staff at Syracuse.

Beck was named Virginia's acting offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Fenway Bowl against SMU after it was reported that offensive coordinator Robert Anae had left the program and would not be coaching in the bowl game. With the Fenway Bowl getting canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UVA football program, it appears that moves have already been made to bring Beck to Syracuse.

Beck, who has been at Virginia since 2016, played an instrumental role in the development of three-consecutive record-breaking quarterbacks at Virginia in Kurt Benkert, Bryce Perkins, and Brennan Armstrong. Many considered Beck to be a solid candidate for a promotion to the role of offensive coordinator at Virginia and it was expected that the Fenway Bowl would serve as an opportunity for new head coach Tony Elliott to evaluate Beck's performance as a coordinator and play-caller.

Beck was one of multiple position coaches on Bronco Mendenhall's UVA coaching staff that many in and around the program were hoping would be retained by Tony Elliott, but it seems that will not be the case.

Beck becomes the latest member of Bronco Mendenhall's coaching staff to leave the program, joining offensive coordinator Robert Anae, special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield, and running backs coach Mark Atuaia, who announced that his time at Virginia was over in a series of tweets on Sunday morning:

It is expected that Robert Anae and Jason Beck will assume the positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively, at Syracuse.

