Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

    The senior linebacker announced Monday that he is transferring to ACC Coastal rival UNC
    Author:

    Virginia linebacker Noah Taylor is transferring to North Carolina, he announced on Monday morning on social media. 

    Taylor, a senior from Silver Spring, Maryland, appeared in 44 games over four years and recorded 170 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions, including an interception against Louisville in 2020, which Taylor returned 85 yards for a touchdown, the longest pick-six by a UVA linebacker in program history. 

    Taylor was one of several Cavaliers, including multiple starters, who went into the transfer portal following the announcement of Bronco Mendenhall's resignation, but indicated that they were waiting until after the bowl game to make a decision regarding their future with the team. 

    With the Fenway Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in the UVA football program, it seems the flood gates have opened and several of these players will be making their decisions imminently. 

    Taylor will transfer to ACC Coastal rival North Carolina and is the second Cavalier to transfer since the cancellation of the bowl game, joining offensive lineman Bobby Haskins, who announced his transfer to USC on Sunday

    Read More

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 1 in USA Lacrosse Preseason Rankings

    Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC

    Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

    Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

    Fenway Bowl Between Virginia and SMU Officially Canceled

    Reports: Virginia Pulls Out of Fenway Bowl Due to COVID-19 Concerns

    Noah Taylor Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

    54 seconds ago
    Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
    All Sports

    Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 1 in USA Lacrosse Preseason Rankings

    22 minutes ago
    Bobby Haskins Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC

    8 hours ago
    Jason Beck Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

    22 hours ago
    Wasabi Fenway Bowl Trophy
    Football

    Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

    Dec 26, 2021
    Fenway Park
    Football

    Fenway Bowl Between Virginia and SMU Officially Canceled

    Dec 26, 2021
    Bronco Mendenhall Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Reports: Virginia Pulls Out of Fenway Bowl Due to COVID-19 Concerns

    Dec 26, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Delays Flight to Boston Again, Waits for More COVID-19 Testing

    Dec 26, 2021