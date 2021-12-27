UVA OL Joe Bissinger Transfers to SMU

Virginia junior offensive lineman Joe Bissinger has transferred to SMU, Bissinger announced in a social media post on Monday afternoon.

"Thank you UVA for everything these past four years," Bissinger said in the post. "I look forward to this next chapter as I am committed to SMU. I am coming home."

Bissinger, a 6'4", 320-pound guard from Houston, Texas, played in 33 games for the Cavaliers over the last three seasons. Bissinger will transfer to SMU, who Virginia was slated to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 29th until the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the UVA football program.

Bissinger is the third UVA football player to commit to another program since the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl on Sunday, joining offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (USC) and linebacker Noah Taylor (UNC).

