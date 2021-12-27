Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    UVA OL Joe Bissinger Transfers to SMU
    Publish date:

    UVA OL Joe Bissinger Transfers to SMU

    Bissinger will return to his home state of Texas for his senior season
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

    Bissinger will return to his home state of Texas for his senior season

    Virginia junior offensive lineman Joe Bissinger has transferred to SMU, Bissinger announced in a social media post on Monday afternoon. 

    "Thank you UVA for everything these past four years," Bissinger said in the post. "I look forward to this next chapter as I am committed to SMU. I am coming home." 

    Bissinger, a 6'4", 320-pound guard from Houston, Texas, played in 33 games for the Cavaliers over the last three seasons. Bissinger will transfer to SMU, who Virginia was slated to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 29th until the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the UVA football program. 

    Bissinger is the third UVA football player to commit to another program since the cancellation of the Fenway Bowl on Sunday, joining offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (USC) and linebacker Noah Taylor (UNC)

    Read More

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

    Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 1 in USA Lacrosse Preseason Rankings

    Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC

    Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

    Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

    Joe Bissinger Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    UVA OL Joe Bissinger Transfers to SMU

    42 seconds ago
    Josiah-Jordan James Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball
    Basketball

    College Basketball Week 8 AP Top 25: Tennessee Climbs, Arizona Falls

    1 hour ago
    Noah Taylor Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    UVA Linebacker Noah Taylor Transfers to North Carolina

    2 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
    All Sports

    Virginia Men's Lacrosse Earns No. 1 in USA Lacrosse Preseason Rankings

    2 hours ago
    Bobby Haskins Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Offensive Lineman Bobby Haskins Transfers to USC

    10 hours ago
    Jason Beck Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Reports: UVA QB Coach Jason Beck to Join Robert Anae on Syracuse Coaching Staff

    Dec 26, 2021
    Wasabi Fenway Bowl Trophy
    Football

    Confirmed: Virginia Football Withdraws from Fenway Bowl

    Dec 26, 2021
    Fenway Park
    Football

    Fenway Bowl Between Virginia and SMU Officially Canceled

    Dec 26, 2021