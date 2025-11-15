Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia vs Marshall
It has been a pretty breezy start for Ryan Odom in his first season at Virginia, as the Cavaliers have started 3-0 and they will look to improve that to 4-0 today with a win over Marshall.
This is going to be the first time that the two programs have faced each other since 2018, which was a Virginia win. Kyle Guy scored a career-high 30 points to lead then-No. 4 Virginia to a 100-64 win over Marshall on Dec. 31, 2018.
Guy added career highs in 3-pointers (7) and rebounds (8) as the Cavaliers hit the century mark for the lone time during the Tony Bennett era.
Ty Jerome chipped in 14 points, and Jay Huff added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Manager Grant Kersey sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Virginia its 100th point against Marshall.
UVA shot 53.2 percent from the field to improve to 12-0.
That was then and this is now. How do these two programs matchup?
Preview
Coming into this game, the two programs are separated by nearly 100 spots in the newest KenPom rankings, despite both teams being 3-0. Virginia comes into this game ranked No. 45 while Marshall is No. 144. UVA has the No. 37 offensive rating according to KenPom and the No. 66 Defensive rating. Marshall is the No. 168 offense and the No. 146 defense.
Virginia holds a 7-2 advantage against Marshall in a series that dates back to 1928-29.
The Cavaliers are 5-0 against the Thundering Herd in Charlottesville and have a four-game win streak in the series.
Marshall posted a neutral site win vs. UVA in 1954 (103-98) and a home victory in 1967 (97-89).
UVA has scored 80+ points in its first three games for the first time since 2006 (Arizona, Morgan St., UNC Asheville and UMES).
Ryan Odom is the third UVA coach to start his tenure 3-0, joining Henry Lannigan (4-0) and Ron Sanchez (3-0).
UVA ranks 12th in nationally in field goal percentage defense (32%), 15th in scoring defense (56.0) and 18th in rebound margin (18.3).
Johann Grünloh has blocked 14 shots this season, tied for the second-most by any ACC player through their first three career games in the last 30 years (Georgia Tech’s Alvin Jones – 19 in 1997-98).
Virginia is averaging 29.3 3-point attempts per game.
UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).
UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018. UVA is shooting 37.5 percent (33 of 88) from 3-point range. Sam Lewis and Jacari White lead the team in 3-pointers with seven each.
Score Prediction
I think that Virginia is going to continue to roll today against the Thundering Herd and pick up another win. They have had no problem scoring in these first three games and the defense has been a bit better than expected. Cavaliers roll and reach 4-0.
Final Score: UVA 87, Marshall 69