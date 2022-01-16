Michigan State DE Jack Camper Transfers to Virginia

At long last, Virginia receives some good news out of the transfer portal.

On the same day that Virginia saw its ninth player transfer to another program, Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers received a huge commitment from Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper.

"I want to thank God and Coach Elliott for the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia," Camper said in a social media post on Saturday night.

Camper, a 6'5", 250-pound redshirt senior from Virginia Beach, played in 27 games over the last four seasons for the Spartans. The defensive end recorded 29 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in his Michigan State career.

The transfer portal has been mostly unkind to the Virginia football program, with 22 Cavaliers entering the transfer portal, most of whom transferred following the announcement of Bronco Mendenhall's resignation on December 2nd. Since then, nine UVA football players have transferred to other programs, including freshman linebacker West Weeks, who announced his commitment to LSU earlier on Saturday evening. Two Cavaliers, Joshua Rawlings and Olasunkonmi Agunloye, have withdrawn from the portal and will return to UVA next season, and 11 UVA football players remain in the transfer portal and retain the option to return to Virginia.

Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

Camper becomes just the second player to transfer into the Virginia football program since the end of the season, joining Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler, who committed to UVA on the same day that Bronco Mendenhall announced he would be stepping down.

Virginia has made several offers to other players in the transfer portal and the Cavaliers are hopeful that Camper will be the first of many incoming transfers as Tony Elliott begins to reconstruct the UVA football program.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Linebacker West Weeks Transfers to LSU

Late Scoring Drought Dooms Virginia in 63-55 Loss to Wake Forest

Watch: Joey Blount Makes Game-Winning Interception in Hula Bowl

Air Force DBs Coach Curome Cox Joins Virginia Football Coaching Staff

Virginia OT Ryan Nelson Declares for NFL Draft

Tony Elliott Secures Two More In-State Commitments for UVA Football

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong Announces He Will Return to UVA for Another Season

Reports: Virginia Hires Air Force DC John Rudzinski as Defensive Coordinator