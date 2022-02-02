Virginia Football: National Signing Day Tracker
National Signing Day 2022 is here and it's certainly a special one for Tony Elliott, as he officially welcomes his first Virginia football recruiting class.
Follow along live to see these brand new Cavaliers officially sign their letters of intent to the Virginia football program.
Virginia Football: National Signing Day 2022
John Paul Flores (grad transfer)
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 300 pounds
Previous school: Dartmouth
Hometown: Arlington, Texas
Houston Curry
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'7", 265 pounds
High School: Hillcrest
Hometown: Fountain Inn, South Carolina
Dawson Alters
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'2", 275 pounds
High School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Mac Hollensteiner (grad transfer)
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 310 pounds
Previous School: Georgetown
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Paul Akere (grad transfer)
Position: defensive lineman
Size: 6'4", 250 pounds
Previous School: Columbia
Hometown: Carrollton, Texas
Noah DeMeritt
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 345 pounds
High School: Camden County
Hometown: Kingsland, Georgia
Terrell Jones
Position: defensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 260 pounds
High School: Hoover
Hometown: Hoover, Alabama
Tapuvae "Snoop" Amaama
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'4", 330 pounds
High School: Skyridge
Hometown: Lehi, Utah
