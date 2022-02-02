Virginia Football: National Signing Day Tracker

Skip to main content
Tony Elliott signs his first recruiting class of Cavaliers

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

Tony Elliott signs his first recruiting class of Cavaliers

National Signing Day 2022 is here and it's certainly a special one for Tony Elliott, as he officially welcomes his first Virginia football recruiting class. 

Follow along live to see these brand new Cavaliers officially sign their letters of intent to the Virginia football program. 

Virginia Football: National Signing Day 2022

Tracking all of the Cavaliers signing their letters of intent to the UVA football program

John Paul Flores (grad transfer)

John Paul Flores, Dartmouth Big Green football, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'5", 300 pounds

Previous school: Dartmouth

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Houston Curry

Houston Curry, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'7", 265 pounds

High School: Hillcrest

Hometown: Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Dawson Alters

Dawson Alters Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'2", 275 pounds

High School: St. Thomas Aquinas

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Mac Hollensteiner (grad transfer)

Mac Hollensteiner Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'6", 310 pounds

Previous School: Georgetown

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Paul Akere (grad transfer)

Paul Akere Columbia Lions football

Position: defensive lineman

Size: 6'4", 250 pounds

Previous School: Columbia

Hometown: Carrollton, Texas

Noah DeMeritt

Noah DeMeritt Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'6", 345 pounds

High School: Camden County

Hometown: Kingsland, Georgia

Terrell Jones

Terrell Jones Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: defensive lineman

Size: 6'5", 260 pounds

High School: Hoover

Hometown: Hoover, Alabama

Tapuvae "Snoop" Amaama

Tapuvae Amaama, Virginia Cavaliers football

Position: offensive lineman

Size: 6'4", 330 pounds

High School: Skyridge

Hometown: Lehi, Utah

