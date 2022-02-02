Virginia Football: National Signing Day Tracker

National Signing Day 2022 is here and it's certainly a special one for Tony Elliott, as he officially welcomes his first Virginia football recruiting class.

Follow along live to see these brand new Cavaliers officially sign their letters of intent to the Virginia football program.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Breaking Down Virginia’s 67-55 Victory over Boston College

Virginia Downs Boston College 67-55 Behind Balanced Scoring Effort

UVA Men's Lacrosse No. 1 in ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

UVA Lands Commitment from Three-Star OL Blake Steen

Virginia Football 2022 Schedule Released

Tony Elliott Confirms Coaching Assignments for Tight Ends and Special Teams

Virginia Football: Top Transfer Portal Targets

DT Aaron Faumui Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Returns to Virginia