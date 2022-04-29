Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: First Round Draft Picks by Conference

The SEC led all conferences with 12 players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway. Once again, the SEC led the all conferences with 12 players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. See how many players from each college football conference were drafted in the first round: 

SEC: 12

Big Ten: 7

Pac-12: 4

ACC: 3

Scroll to Continue

Read More

AAC: 3

Missouri Valley: 1

Southern: 1

Independent: 1

2022 NFL Draft First Round

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars - DE Travon Walker [Georgia]
  2. Detroit Lions - DE Aidan Hutchinson [Michigan]
  3. Houston Texans - CB Derek Stingley Jr. [LSU]
  4. New York Jets - CB Ahmad Gardner [Cincinnati]
  5. New York Giants - DE Kayvon Thibodeaux [Oregon]
  6. Carolina Panthers - OT Ikem Ekwonu [NC State]
  7. New York Giants - OT Evan Neal [Alabama]
  8. Atlanta Falcons - WR Drake London [USC]
  9. Seattle Seahawks - OT Charles Cross [Mississippi State]
  10. New York Jets - WR Garrett Wilson [Ohio State]
  11. New Orleans Saints - WR Chris Olave [Ohio State]
  12. Detroit Lions - WR Jameson Williams [Alabama]
  13. Philadelphia Eagles - DT Jordan Davis [Georgia]
  14. Baltimore Ravens - S Kyle Hamilton [Notre Dame]
  15. Houston Texans - OG Kenyon Green [Texas A&M]
  16. Washington Commanders - WR Jahan Dotson [Penn State]
  17. Los Angeles Chargers - OG Zion Johnson [Boston College]
  18. Tennessee Titans - WR Treylon Burks [Arkansas]
  19. New Orleans Saints - OT Trevor Penning [Northern Iowa]
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Kenny Pickett [Pittsburgh]
  21. Kansas City Chiefs - CB Trent McDuffie [Washington]
  22. Green Bay Packers - ILB Quay Walker [Georgia]
  23. Buffalo Bills - CB Kaiir Elam [Florida]
  24. Dallas Cowboys - OT Tyler Smith [Tulsa]
  25. Baltimore Ravens - C Tyler Linderbaum [Iowa]
  26. New York Jets - DE Jermaine Johnson II [Florida State]
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars - ILB Devin Lloyd [Utah]
  28. Green Bay Packers - DT Devonte Wyatt [Georgia]
  29. New England Patriots - OG Cole Strange [Chattanooga]
  30. Kansas City Chiefs - DE George Karlaftis [Purdue]
  31. Cincinnati Bengals - S Daxton Hill [Michigan]
  32. Minnesota Vikings - S Lewis Cine [Georgia]

Matt Moore, Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Moore Breaks All-Time Points Record in UVA's 20-10 Win Over Lafayette

By Matt Newton1 hour ago
Alexia Smith, Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

Minnesota Guard Alexia Smith Transfers to UVA Women's Basketball

By Matt Newton13 hours ago
James Heard, St. Joseph's Prep School football
Football

Four-Star Defensive End James Heard Includes UVA Football in Top Four

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Jake Gelof and Devin Ortiz, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Virginia Offense Overpowers George Mason 17-7 for Fifth Straight Win

By Matt NewtonApr 27, 2022
Joel Starlings, Benedictine football
Football

Virginia Football Makes Top Five for Four-Star DL Joel Starlings

By Matt NewtonApr 27, 2022
Blake Buchanan, Lake City basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers 6-10 Power Forward Blake Buchanan

By Matt NewtonApr 27, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
Basketball

De'Andre Hunter Scores Career-High 35 Points in Hawks' Season-Ending Loss at Miami

By Matt NewtonApr 26, 2022
Ashlyn McGovern, Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

UVA Women's Lacrosse Places Five Players on All-ACC Teams

By Matt NewtonApr 26, 2022