2022 NFL Draft: First Round Draft Picks by Conference
The SEC led all conferences with 12 players selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway. Once again, the SEC led the all conferences with 12 players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. See how many players from each college football conference were drafted in the first round:
SEC: 12
Big Ten: 7
Pac-12: 4
ACC: 3
AAC: 3
Missouri Valley: 1
Southern: 1
Independent: 1
2022 NFL Draft First Round
- Jacksonville Jaguars - DE Travon Walker [Georgia]
- Detroit Lions - DE Aidan Hutchinson [Michigan]
- Houston Texans - CB Derek Stingley Jr. [LSU]
- New York Jets - CB Ahmad Gardner [Cincinnati]
- New York Giants - DE Kayvon Thibodeaux [Oregon]
- Carolina Panthers - OT Ikem Ekwonu [NC State]
- New York Giants - OT Evan Neal [Alabama]
- Atlanta Falcons - WR Drake London [USC]
- Seattle Seahawks - OT Charles Cross [Mississippi State]
- New York Jets - WR Garrett Wilson [Ohio State]
- New Orleans Saints - WR Chris Olave [Ohio State]
- Detroit Lions - WR Jameson Williams [Alabama]
- Philadelphia Eagles - DT Jordan Davis [Georgia]
- Baltimore Ravens - S Kyle Hamilton [Notre Dame]
- Houston Texans - OG Kenyon Green [Texas A&M]
- Washington Commanders - WR Jahan Dotson [Penn State]
- Los Angeles Chargers - OG Zion Johnson [Boston College]
- Tennessee Titans - WR Treylon Burks [Arkansas]
- New Orleans Saints - OT Trevor Penning [Northern Iowa]
- Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Kenny Pickett [Pittsburgh]
- Kansas City Chiefs - CB Trent McDuffie [Washington]
- Green Bay Packers - ILB Quay Walker [Georgia]
- Buffalo Bills - CB Kaiir Elam [Florida]
- Dallas Cowboys - OT Tyler Smith [Tulsa]
- Baltimore Ravens - C Tyler Linderbaum [Iowa]
- New York Jets - DE Jermaine Johnson II [Florida State]
- Jacksonville Jaguars - ILB Devin Lloyd [Utah]
- Green Bay Packers - DT Devonte Wyatt [Georgia]
- New England Patriots - OG Cole Strange [Chattanooga]
- Kansas City Chiefs - DE George Karlaftis [Purdue]
- Cincinnati Bengals - S Daxton Hill [Michigan]
- Minnesota Vikings - S Lewis Cine [Georgia]