2022 NFL Draft: First Round Draft Picks by Conference

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway. Once again, the SEC led the all conferences with 12 players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. See how many players from each college football conference were drafted in the first round:

SEC: 12

Big Ten: 7

Pac-12: 4

ACC: 3

AAC: 3

Missouri Valley: 1

Southern: 1

Independent: 1

2022 NFL Draft First Round