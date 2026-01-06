Virginia Is Set To Host Former Tennessee RB Peyton Lewis For A Visit

Virginia is hosting a top back and may not be done with the running back position in the transfer portal.

News: Tennessee transfer RB Peyton Lewis is expected to visit #UVa beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday, sources told The Daily Progress. Lewis entered the portal earlier on Tuesday.https://t.co/WVxgLPEfd1 pic.twitter.com/uOHS4pfRUP — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) January 6, 2026

Peyton Lewis played his high school ball in Virginia and was the No.5 player in the state coming out. Coming into the portal, Peyton Lewis is rated as a three-star prospect, the No.31 RB, the No.337 overall player, and an 86 overall ranking.

He finished his two-year career at Tennessee with 629 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He had his best game against UAB, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown. When you eye his numbers with a closer look, Lewis finished with a 76.0 offensive grade and an 80.3 rushing grade on 164 snaps. An area he was really good at was in the red zone, finishing off runs and using his physicality to finish touchdowns.

Areas where you will probably see him work on is yards after contact and his elusive rate. His elusive rate was just a 21 grade. Lewis also had just 186 yards after contact on his 290 rushing yards this season. The potential is there for him to be a top running back if given the chance and in the right system. For Virginia, they need another running back to pair with their recent acquisition, Jekail Middlebrook, to fill out the running back room. The Hoos will get their chance tonight and tomorrow to make an impression on Lewis and bring him back home.

Here is more on Peyton Lewis coming out of high school, per national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn

“Has verified size with wide shoulder frame to add muscle and mass without losing speed or athleticism. Impressive dual sport profile with elite speed. Two-time state 55 meter champ with personal best 6.34 seconds. Productive player for one of top Class 4 programs in state. Often runs out 21 personnel formations with stacked defense in box. Is home run threat anywhere on field. Hits hole with purpose and speed. More of a one cut, downhill runner who gets to second level quickly. Routinely out-runs high school defensive backs. Is difficult to arm tackle and does not go down on first contact often. Patient runner who is comfortable running between the tackles but has speed to bounce plays outside. Shows balance and is effective with stiff arm. Can gear down to hit gap and quickly accelerates to get through. Knows how to change pace and has burst to overcome angles. Can be effective pass catcher out of backfield. Has to continue to work on flexibility throughout frame and run lower. Pad level is sometimes high but does not get hit cleanly often. Does not often cut at full speed. Added frame looseness will increase elusiveness. Needs be more consistent running behind pads. Can play early at Top 20 program. Has NFL draft potential.”

