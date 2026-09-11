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No. 25 Virginia vs Norfolk State Live Updates | NCAA Football

Stay locked in right here for the latest updates from Virginia's week two matchup vs Norfolk State
Jackson Caudell|
Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) hands off to running back Xay Davis (25) during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) hands off to running back Xay Davis (25) during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Cavaliers

1st Quarter

15:00-

Pregame

After having week one off following their big week zero win over NC State, the Virginia Cavaliers are back in Charlottesville tonight against Norfolk State and head coach Michael Vick.

Virginia's run game and defense were on full display in the win over the Wolfpack, but how will they look against an overmatched opponent? Will they continue to pound the rock at a heavy rate, or could they open up the offense and look to make some progress through the air? Ideally, Virginia will take care of business in the first half and then let the backups and young players get quality snaps in what should be a big win.

Follow along with us tonight for live updates from Charlottesville!

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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