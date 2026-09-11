No. 25 Virginia vs Norfolk State Live Updates | NCAA Football

1st Quarter

15:00 -

Pregame

After having week one off following their big week zero win over NC State, the Virginia Cavaliers are back in Charlottesville tonight against Norfolk State and head coach Michael Vick.

Virginia's run game and defense were on full display in the win over the Wolfpack, but how will they look against an overmatched opponent? Will they continue to pound the rock at a heavy rate, or could they open up the offense and look to make some progress through the air? Ideally, Virginia will take care of business in the first half and then let the backups and young players get quality snaps in what should be a big win.

Follow along with us tonight for live updates from Charlottesville!