Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 2 (Bet on Louisville to Crush Villanova)

Week 2 of the college football season began last night with a game between Florida A&M and Miami, and it will continue tonight with a handful of games, which include a rivalry showdown between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks.

Let's dive into my best bets for tonight's action.

College Football Week 2 Best Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Louisville -36.5 (-108) vs. Villanova

Boston College -3 (-118) vs. Rutgers

Missouri -5.5 (-108) vs. Kansas

Villanova vs. Louisville Best Bet

I'm still very high on this Louisville team despite the Week 1 loss. They racked up 488 yards and 38 points against an Ole Miss team that was supposed to have one of the better defenses in the country this season.

I expect both running backs to hit their stride this week and rack up points in a hurry against this Wildcats team.

Villanova is 1-1 in FCS play, including losing to William & Mary 35-32 and then beating Bucknell 17-16. That doesn't give me any confidence that the Wildcats can hang with an FBS power conference team.

I'll lay the points with Louisville.

Pick: Louisville -36.5 (-108)

Rutgers vs. Boston College Best Bet

It can't be overstated how bad Rutgers' Week 1 loss to UMass was. Massachusetts had been the worst FBS college football program for the past few years, and not only did they beat the Scarlet Knights, but they also crushed them, as shown by the final score and the underlying metrics.

With Rutgers being just a 3-point underdog in Week 2 against Boston College, it's clear the betting market thinks they'll bounce back, and last week was just a blip on the radar. I don't think that's the case. Rutgers doesn't have the quarterback play or the ability to run the football to be competitive at all this season.

Boston College will win and cover this spread.

Pick: Boston College -3 (-118)

Missouri vs. Kansas Best Bet

Missouri is in a league above the Jayhawks this season. The Tigers had an adjusted EPA per play of +0.27 last season, the 18th-best mark in the country. I don't expect them to drop off much in 2026, while Kansas may improve on last year's numbers, but they have yet to catch up to their rival.

If there was one downside of the Tigers' offense this season, it was the play of their quarterback, Austin Simmons, but after his Week 1 performance, where he gained 252 yards through the air along with four touchdowns, I have plenty of confidence in him for this Week 2 game.

Pick: Missouri -5.5 (-108)

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