Staff predictions For Virginia vs Norfolk State: Cavaliers Expected To Roll On Friday

Sandwiched in between a pair of crucial contests, Virginia hosts FCS opponent Norfolk State. The Cavaliers will play under the Friday night lights in a game that could quickly become a massive blowout in favor of the hosts.

The Virginia On SI staff all concurred that a lopsided final score is in the cards. But to what extent, and how could the game play out?

Jackson Caudell: Virginia 48, Norfolk State 7

After being off for nearly two weeks, UVA is going to be back on the field against an overmatched Norfolk State team that lost to Old Dominion 31-10 a week ago. While the running game is still going to be prevalent, don't expect many QB runs this week, and for Tony Elliott to save Beau Pribula's legs for next week's game vs West Virginia.

The defense will be great once again and a big day from the running backs give the Cavaliers a 48-7 win to reach 2-0.

Xander Tilock: Virginia 70, Norfolk State 0

Last season, Norfolk State only faced one Power Four opponent — a 5-7 Rutgers team that won 60-10. The Spartans have improved since then, but there is simply an entire multiverse of a difference between No. 25 Virginia and Norfolk State talent-wise.

The Cavaliers’ deepest reserves are probably better than the Spartans’ best stars. Virginia should dominate in all facets of play and could realistically score on just about every possession. On the other hand, Norfolk State could be shut out. It only scored 10 points against the Monarchs last week. How can someone look at the previous blowout and then expect anything less than the Cavaliers doubling that?

If the Cavaliers have about 10 drives, they should be able to score 70 points with little resistance. Tony Elliott is certainly not the kind of coach who seeks to run up the score just because, but if he gives playing time to the players at the back end of the bench, why wouldn’t those guys want to play their best football and score some touchdowns?

Steve DeShazo: Virginia 45, Norfolk State 7

Unlike Virginia Tech against hapless VMI a week ago, the Cavaliers may not be able to name their score against an FCS rival, but they shouldn't be challenged. Like the Keydets, Norfolk State went 1-11 a year ago, but appears to be substantially improved in Michael Vick's second season as coach.

Not good enough to threaten a deeper, more experienced Virginia team on the road, mind you. But Vick did upgrade his roster through the transfer portal, importing receiver Paul Billups II (North Carolina), safety Josiah Davis (Florida) and running back Jalyn Daniels (North Alabama).

If Virginia fans were concerned about Beau Pribula running 15 times against NC State, the Spartans have to worry about their quarterback, Delay Bailey, who carried 21 times against Old Dominion last week for just 12 yards (factoring in sacks), proving he's not the running threat his coach once was. Daniels was more effective, picking up 84 yards on 11 attempts.

Look for the Spartans to try to run the ball, but it won't be easy against a Virginia defense that allowed NC State just 76 yards on the ground and welcomes back Kam Robinson. Bailey managed just 94 yards passing against ODU.

Elliott should get a chance to evaluate his entire roster against Norfolk State and give his starters a second-half breather. He'll also likely try to expand a passing game that wasn't needed against NC State, especially early on, as the Cavaliers prepare for a bigger challenge next week against West Virginia.