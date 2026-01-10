North Carolina Transfer Tight End Expected To Land With Virginia Football

Things are finally starting to heat up for the Virginia Cavaliers in the transfer portal this offseason. Now, the momentum isn't quite where many would like, but any progress is a step in the right direction.

Virginia currently has 18 outgoing transfers, six of whom have already committed to other programs around the country. At the time of this writing, the Cavaliers have 11 incoming transfers. The following players have committed to UVA:

Christian Ellis (S)

Jaylen Jones (S)

Jekail Middlebrook (RB)

Solomon Beebe (RB)

Ezekiel Larry (EDGE)

Peyton Lewis (RB)

Nnanna Anyanwu (EDGE)

Jacobie Henderson (CB)

Matthew Fobbs-White (EDGE)

Wyatt Rubinoff (LS)

Connor Cox (TE)

UVA's Latest Addition

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (center) celebrates with players after a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Former North Carolina sophomore Connor Cox has reportedly landed with the Cavaliers as of today. During his 2025 campaign with the Tar Heels, Cox logged five receptions for 21 yards at an average of 4.2 yards. He didn't have many reps, but he had more time on the field than he did in 2023 when he played with South Carolina. That year, he recorded one reception for nine yards.

As with most players who enter the transfer portal, Cox was likely looking for more playing time and better opportunities to develop as a player. Only time will tell if Virginia fits what he was searching for, but this is a major step for the Cavaliers; they have been struggling immensely with their offensive unit since the transfer portal opened.

BREAKING: North Carolina TE Connor Cox (@connorcox23) has signed with Virginia, Wahoos247 has learned.



The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Cox caught 5 passes this season in 249 snaps. He had a 78.3 PFF run block grade.https://t.co/JHQRmLRW20 pic.twitter.com/8KaWmsWQgF — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) January 10, 2026

One of the benefits of welcoming Cox to Scott Stadium is his massive size. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he is already an intimidating player to face. However, he does still have some developing that he needs to do, which means he wouldn't offer immediate relief on the field.

While this is progress for Elliott, who has been noticeably taking his time in the portal this time around, the work isn't over yet. His offense needs the most work, particularly now with signal caller Chandler Morris out of the question.

Overall, today has been a busy day for Elliott as he also landed transfer safety Jaylen Jones from Georgia State. Fans should expect to see more moves made in the coming days, but the degree to which this will happen remains unknown. Elliott has not been the most aggressive coach in the portal this year by any means, but perhaps this is the start of a turning point for UVA. Bottom line, moves need to made if Virginia wants to reach the playoffs next season.

