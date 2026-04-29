One Virginia Transfer Who Will Help Ease NFL Draft Losses & One Who Won’t

With the NFL draft now over and the 2026 offseason about to be in full effect, it is now time to take a look at one Virginia transfer who will ease NFL draft losses and one who won’t.

Who Will

Christian Ellis

Ellis entered the transfer early after Virginia Tech fired its former head coach and now defensive coordinator, Brent Pry. Ellis played in four of the five games, and in limited time this year, he still was able to put up good numbers, finishing with seven tackles and three passes defensed. Ellis had a career season in 2024, finishing with 99 tackles, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. He fills an immediate need for the backend for the Cavaliers as Devin Neal exits for the NFL. Virginia added four new safeties, and they all won’t play and see the field, but it feels like it will be imminent that Ellits will see the field. He should have a big impact on the backend and was a steal for the Cavaliers, and they grabbed him away from a rival.

Who Wont

Eli Holstein

Yes, the QB battle is still up for grabs for the Cavaliers, and Holstein is in a full battle for the position. However, one of the two quarterbacks is not going to play this year and won’t have as big an impact. It feels like the odd man out will be Holstein, more than likely. Pribula hasn’t fully separated from the pact but has a lot of experience and already has the eye of the coaching staff. Holstein faces a steep incline to become the starting quarterback role and will need a productive summer and fall camp in order to do so. I think the safe bet will be for Pribula to win the spot over Holstein with how he can run an offense, athleticism, and overall feel for the game.

“I think he's a dynamic athlete that has a lot of confidence extending plays. I thought he did a solid job, too, of sitting in there and trying to find his progression and driving the ball when he needed to. So that's the area where we're just going to continue to uh to help him evolve and develop because we know that he can run. We know that he likes to run, and we know that he's a dynamic guy that has a ton of confidence in doing it. So, um, but I think also, in spring practice, he needs to be able to do it a little bit without getting hit. So, so you teeter on, okay, how much do you make him sit in there? Uh, you don't want to take away what makes him great. So, you got to let him play his game, but I thought he was, and then also saw some things just from a demeanor standpoint uh that were good to see. The way he was, you know, talking to the offense and the way he was supporting his guys on the sideline. You know, those are the things that I don't think people see that help us as coaches know more, so like what the temperament is of a young man,” said Elliot.

The quote feels like an insight into who the potential guy could be and would make Holstein the odd man out.