PFF Grades and Snap Count Analysis From Virginia's Big Win Over Delaware

While they were facing a weaker opponent, Virginia football got a nice bounce-back win on Saturday by beating Delaware and moving to 3-1. After their loss to West Virginia last Saturday, the Cavaliers looked much better on both sides of the ball and now get back into ACC play with a little bit of momentum.

When looking at the Cavaliers win, how did the players grade out on Pro Football Focus? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) runs with the ball as Delaware Blue Hens defensive tackle Dominick Brogna (52) attempts a tackle during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. QB Beau Pribula- 91.5 (54)

2. TE Lukas Ungar- 87.6 (10)

3. WR Josiah Abdullah- 80.2 (17)

4. WR Rico Flores Jr- 79.8 (31)

5. WR Kameron Courtney- 79.5 (37)

6. RT Monroe Mills- 78.8 (64)

7. QB Eli Holstein- 76.3 (23)

8. LT McKale Boley- 74.1 (64)

9. TE Connor Cox- 70.3 (26)

10. LG Ben York- 67.4 (44)

11. RT Makilian Thomas- 65.9 (64)

12. C Drake Metcalf- 65.1 (64)

13. RB Noah Vaughn- 63.8 (17)

14. RB Xavier Brown- 63.8 (17)

15. LG Noah Josey- 62.2 (20)

16. LT Alex Payne- 61.5 (20)

17. QB Cole Geer- 60.5 (10)

18. RG Cole Surber- 60.2 (23)

19. RT Dane Wleklinski- 59.9 (23)

20. TE Dakota Twitty- 59.4 (37)

21. C Ryan Brubaker- 59.3 (23)

22. RB Jekail Middlebrook- 59.1 (21)

23. LT Jon Adair- 58.5 (23)

24. WR Jacquon Gibson- 58.2 (22)

25. WR Dylan Cope- 57.7 (8)

26. TE Willem Thurber-57.5 (14)

27. Tekai Kirby- 56.7 (5)

28. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 56.5 (36)

29. WR Brand Morgan- 56.4 (10)

30. WR Tyson Davis- 56.1 (10)

31. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 56.0 (21)

32. WR Jack Rhodes- 54.4 (19)

33. WR Isaiah Robinson- 54.0 (20)

34. RB Xay Davis- 51.7 (32)

35. TE John Rogers- 46.6 (25)

It was another strong performance for Pribula, who bounced back from a shaky performance against West Virginia to lead the Cavaliers offense. It was good to see Flores Jr and Courtney have strong games and some of the offensive line bouncing back after not performing up to their standard against West Virginia.

Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Keke Adams (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Delaware Blue Hens during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. FS Keke Adams- 91.2 (19)

2. DT Anthony Britton- 81.2 (19)

3. CB Omillio Agard- 73.7 (37)

4. LB Maddox Marcellus- 73.4 (23)

5. CB Jam Jackson- 72.7 (17)

6. DT Chase Morrison- 69.2 (9)

7. DT Kervins Choute- 68.9 (10)

8. SS Brandyn Hillman- 68.8 (28)

9. LB Landon Danley- 68.5 (20)

10. DL Sichan John- 68.1 (15)

11. SS Ethan Minter- 67.8 (31)

12. DT Jonathan Allen- 67.8 (14)

13. DE Darrion Henry-Young- 66.9 (16)

14. DE Fischer Camac- 66.3 (30)

15. SS Christian Ellis- 66.3 (11)

16. LB Kam Robinson- 65.8 (27)

17. SS Montino Williams- 65.6 (23)

18. DE Matthew Fobbs-White- 65.5 (28)

19. CB Josiah Persinger- 65.4 (12)

20. CB Patrick Campbell- 64.9 (13)

21. SS Jalen McNair- 64.7 (10)

22. DT Justin Townsend- 64.1 (12)

23. DE Ezekiel Larry- 63.4 (8)

24. DE Billy Koudelka- 63.0 (10)

25. DE Gabe Sneed- 62.8 (4)

26. LB Cayden Cook-Cash- 62.2 (4)

27. DE Jewett Hayes- 62.1 (20)

28. CB Justin Ross- 59.8 (19)

29. FS Lukas Sanker- 58.8 (10)

30. LB Justin Rowe- 56.2 (12)

31. DT Cazeem Moore- 54.6 (15)

32. DB Donovan Platt- 54.1 (38)

33. CB Jacobie Henderson- 54.0 (31)

34. DE Evan Ward- 53.4 (13)

35. Nnanna Anyanwu- 51.4 (21)

36. LB Myles Brown- 49.4 (19)

37. CB Kevon Gray- 47.0 (8)

38. LB Caleb Hardy- 45.3 (17)

It was a solid day for Keke Adams, who led the way for the Cavaliers. He was not the only safety that had a solid day, as Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter played much better than they did against West Virginia.