Three Bold Predictions For Virginia vs Delaware

After dropping their neutral-site clash against West Virginia last weekend, the Virginia Cavaliers are back at home for another non-conference clash. UVA will welcome Delaware to Charlottesville as they look to move to 3-1 before moving back into ACC play next weekend on the road at Florida State.

The Blue Hens arrive to this game 2-1 and they played a nice game on the road at Vanderbilt a couple of weeks ago. This team will come into this game believing that they have a chance and UVA will have to be up for the challenge.

Here are a few bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. UVA's offense scores 40+

Virginia was playing well on offense heading into last week's game vs West Virginia, though it was far from perfect. After a great start to the game vs WVU, the offense stalled out when LG Noah Josey left the game after playing 20 snaps. Things were not quite the same after he left and the Cavaliers ended up losing.

I think they will pick back up where they left off.

Delaware's defense has been solid in their two wins, but against Vanderbilt, they allowed 35 points and I think the Cavaliers have more talent on offense. The run game will get going again, Des Kitchings will scheme up some open receivers for Beau Pribula to hit for some big plays.

2. Defense bounces back, forces four turnovers

Last week was an embarrassing effort for the Virginia defense. After looking stellar through the first two weeks, West Virginia used a strong ground game to get the win over UVA, and dual-threat quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr had the biggest game of his career.

While Delaware has a pretty strong offense, including a passing attack that can be dangerous, I think that UVA's defense is going to play with a purpose in this game. They need bounce back games for safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter and the front seven has to apply pressure to Delaware QB Nick Minicucci. I think they will and force four turnovers in a big win.

3. Beau Pribula throws for 300 yards

Pribula is of course known for his ability to run the football, but I think this has a chance to be his best game as a passer.

When he had to throw the football when WVU found the lead, things did not go as well on offense. The receivers for UVA are still being sorted out and nobody has emerged yet.

I alluded to it earlier, but this is going to be the best group of playmakers that Delaware has seen this season and I think that Kitchings is going to scheme some stuff up and allow Pribula to hit open receivers to get his confidence up ahead of the road trip to Tallahassee.