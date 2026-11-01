PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Virginia In Their Blowout Loss to No. 14 Wake Forest

Virginia is a program that is spiraling right now, and it might result in the Cavaliers missing a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons under Tony Elliott.

There is no other way to say it, but UVA ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday. Wake Forest is playing as well as any team in the ACC currently, including Miami, and the Cavaliers frankly did not stand much of a chance in the game. The Demon Deacons landed their punches early in the game and the depleted UVA squad could never mount a serious rally. They are now 4-5 and have an uphill battle on their hands to make it back to the postseason.

Here is how Pro Football Focus graded the team yesterday, with snap counts in parentheses.

Offense

1. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 86.4 (39)

2. QB Beau Pribula- 70.1 (46)

3. WR Jacquon Gibson- 68.2 (24)

4. RB Soloman Beebe- 67.9 (16)

5. RB Xay Davis- 64.2 (29)

6. OL Monroe Mills- 63.1 (57)

7. OL Makilan Thomas- 62.4 (57)

8. OL Jon Adair- 62.0 (9)

9. OL Grayson Reid- 61.7 (9)

10. LG Noah Josey- 61.6 (57)

11. OL Ben York- 60.9 (50)

12. OL Alex Payne- 60.2 (9)

13. WR Josiah Abdullah- 59.7 (43)

14. WR Isaiah Robinson- 58.3 (24)

15. TE Connor Cox- 58.2 (21)

16. OL Cole Surber- 57.1 (9)

17. C Drake Metcalf- 57.0 (16)

18. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 56.0 (9)

19. RB Xavier Brown- 55.4 (21)

20. TE Dakota Twitty- 53.8 *45)

21. WR Jack Rhodes- 53.0 (16)

22. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 52.2 (20)

23. LT McKale Boley- 50.8 (57)

24. TE John Rogers- 49.4 (23)

25. QB Eli Holstein- 45.0 (20)

For anyone calmoring for Eli Holstein to take over for Beau Pribula, yesterday showed why that probably has not happened. Holstein played poorly in his 20 snaps and while Pribula did not play well either, the fact of the matter is that UVA does not have a quarterback they can rely on.

It was another rough day for the offensive line and running game, while wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin had one of his better games of the season.

Defense

1. DE Billy Koudelka- 74.3 (6)

2. LB Maddox Marcellus- 72.6 (44)

3. LB Landon Danley- 70.4 (12)

4. DT Kervins Choute- 69.1 (11)

5. CB Justin Ross- 67.4 (66)

6. Matthew Fobbs-White- 66.6 (58)

7. LB Myles Brown- 66.1 (15)

8. CB Josiah Persinger- 64.8 (15)

9. LB Ezekiel Larry- 64.7 (11)

10. CB Jam Jackson- 63.8 (30)

11. LB Dallas Brannon- 63.1 (15)

12. LB Kam Robinson- 63. 0 (47)

13. CB Donovan Platt- 62.9 (40)

14. DL Fisher Camac- 61.7 (59)

15. DT Sichan John- 61.3 (35)

16. DL Jonathan Allen- 60.3 (6)

17. LB Justin Rowe- 60.2 (15)

18. DB Montino Williams- 59.8 (70)

19. DL Anthony Britton- 58.9 (31)

20. CB Jacobie Henderson- 57.0 (34)

21. DL Darrion Henry-Young- 54.7 (28)

22. DL Justin Townsend- 54.2 (16)

23. DB Christian Ellis- 53.2 (68)

24. DB Patrick Campbell- 50.1 (10)

25. CB Jaylen Jones- 47.9 (34)

26. DE Nnanna Anyanwu- 45.6 (23)

27. DL Cazeem Moore- 40.4 (16)

Virginia could not stop the Wake Forest offense and there were no standouts on this unit.