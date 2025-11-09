PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia's Loss To Wake Forest
Virginia dropped a big game at home to Wake Forest on Saturday night and was handed its first loss in conference play. There were a number of things that went wrong in the game that affected the result on Saturday.
One of the biggest things is that the offense struggled to score points and was limited to just three field goals. Virginia also had three turnovers, which were very uncharacteristic of the team. With Chandler Morris being banged up and ruled out, the offense was not the same.
“I mean, he (Chandler Morris) came back out, I know he's in street clothes there, and said he was feeling all right. We'll know more when we get some more tests early in the week, tomorrow and Monday. But man, you've got to, anytime you get hit in the head or up above the neck, you've got to make sure that you take that with a lot of caution, and so being very cautious. But from what I seen out there, he seemed like he was doing okay,” said head coach Tony Elliot.
“I think when you look at it, we had a low pass there coming out for 15 15-yard gain that was negated. Then we had a false start penalty that put us, you know, behind the chains and just off in the inches, you know, they do a really good job, as I said that up front, of making it challenging in the run game. It took us a little while to get going, and then Chandler goes down. Then we have some opportunities in the red zone that we don't capitalize on, and never really were able to create, you know, the momentum offensively, and we were looking for that, that explosive play, to get us going. Unfortunately, we couldn't find it until it was too late.”
Let’s take a deeper look and see how Virginia was graded on Saturday and who had some of the better performances in a tough home loss to Wake Forest. Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. OL McKale Boley- 71.7 (64)
2. WR Trell Harris- 70.6 (55)
3. WR Kameron Coutrney- 70.0 (16)
4. OL Noah Hartsoe-66.0 (2)
5. OL Drake Metcalf- 63.8 (52)
6. OL Brady Wilson- 63.2 (64)
7. OL Ethan Sipe- 61.6 (14)
8. OL Grant Ellinger- 60.0 (1)
9. RB J’Mari Taylo- 59.9 (54)
10. OL Noah Josey- 59.4 (64)
11. WR Eli Wood- 59.2 (8)
12. TE Walker Wallace- 57.9 (2)
13. RB Harrison Waylee- 56.0 (9)
14. TE Sage Ennis- 55.8 (55)
15. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 54.6 (11)
16. TE John Rogers- 52.7 (11)
17. QB Chandler Morris- 52.7 (14)
18. WR Cam Ross- 52.6 (43)
19. WR Jahmal Edrine- 49.1 (51)
20. OL Jack Witmer- 46.7 (64)
21. QB Daniel Kaelin- 34.2 (50)
Defense
1. DB Ja’Son Prevard- 79.7 (53)
2. DB Donavon Platt- 78.8 (40)
3. DL Jason Hammons- 72.8 (30)
4. EDGE Fisher Camac- 69.2 (35)
5. DB Ethan Minter- 68.4 (34)
6. DB Jordan Robinson- 67.8 (36)
7. DB Emmanuel Karnley- 67.6 (52)
8. DL Jahmeer Carter- 67.5 (19)
9. LB Mitchell Melton- 67.4 (46)
10. DB Devin Neal- 66.1 (51)
11. DB Antonio Clary- 66.0 (30)
12. CB Christian Charles- 64.6 (13)
13. LB Landon Danley- 63.8 (7)
14. LB James Jackson- 62.6 (40)
15. DL Cazeem Moore- 60.3 (13)
15. EDGE Daniel Rickert- 60.3 (37)
17. LB Maddox Marcellus- 59.0 (24)
18. DL Anthony Britton- 56.7 (20)
19. LB Kam Robinson- 55.4 (57)
20. DL Hunter Osborne- 54.6 (21)
21. DL Jacob Holmes- 52.4 (28)
22. DB Corey Costner- 52.2 (11)
23. EDGE Billy Koudelka- 51.9 (7)
