Three Virginia Players To Watch On Saturday In The Tayslayer Gator Bowl Vs Missouri

Virginia is just days away from playing Missouri in the Tayslayer Gator Bowl. The Cavaliers look to cap off an incredible season and come out with a win on Saturday. Let’s take a look at some key players to watch for this weekend.

1. QB Chandler Morris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks on during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images



It is perhaps his final game in a Virginia Cavalier uniform on Saturday. Yes, Morris is appealing and seeking out another year of eligibility, which both he and Virginia want. However, they are still in the process and waiting to hear from the NCAA. With all that going on, Morris can help clinch the first 11 win season in program history for the Cavaliers. It will also be a great game to make up for Morris after not having his best game in the ACC Championship with two interceptions. This season, he has thrown for 2,802 yards on a 64.6% completion rate and 16 touchdowns. He is also underrated on the ground this season and has rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns. Morris will have an opportunity to cap a great season for the Cavaliers and show they are here to stay.

2. EDGE Mitchell Melton

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Mitchell Melton (17) celebrates with linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He has been having a great senior campaign for the Cavaliers and has been a disruptive force on the defensive line. Melton has 43 tackles (sixth on the team), five sacks, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and an interception. He has his best game this season in the first matchup with Duke finishing with three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Don’t just take my word for it, Pro Football Focus (PFF) also agrees. He totalled 563 snaps this season and registered an 84.8 defensive grade. Melton also finished with an 81.3 pass rush grade and a 90.9 coverage grade as a defensive lineman. That is pretty impressive if you ask me. The senior defensive lineman totalled 49 pressures and is a tough player to block, especially when he gets going. He will be a key player, especially helping set and contain the edge,s going against a star running back like Ahmad Hardy. Expect a big game for Melton.

3. WR Trell Harris

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) misses a pass in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Harris has a chance to continue to improve his potential draft stock with a great performance on Saturday against Missouri. He is the leading wide receiver for the Cavaliers this season. He finished with 59 catches, 847 yards, and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Cavaliers. Harris will get one final audition to show how good of a player he is. He showcased it several times this season with big games against Stanford and Duke. Against Stanford he finished with four catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns. In the first matchup with Duke, he finished with a season-high eight catches for 161 yards and a touchdown. Harris was a go-to player on offense and a primary playmaker. In the biggest games for the Cavaliers this season, he came up big and showed he can be a reliable weapon. He will be one to watch on Saturday.

