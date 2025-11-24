Postseason Projections for Virginia Football Ahead of Matchup vs Virginia Tech
With the Virginia Cavaliers standing as such a heavy favorite for their matchup against Virginia Tech next weekend, it's hard to imagine them falling to the Hokies. During the Cavaliers' last matchup, they played Duke, which ended in a shocking 34-17 blowout victory for UVA. Now, the Cavaliers are coming off their bye week and are preparing to take on Virginia Tech. Will they be able to keep themselves alive in the race to the ACC Championship?
This is a massive game for Tony Elliott's program, as finding a way to get to Charlotte would give them an opportunity to reach the College Football Playoff — a position few people expected them to be in this season. With the postseason approaching quickly, where do the updated bowl projections have Virginia playing?
Latest Projections
ESPN: Mark Schlabach of ESPN projects that Virginia will play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Cincinnati in Orlando, Fla., while ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura predicts that UVA will compete in the TaxSlayer against LSU in Jacksonville, Fla.
CBS: Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has Virginia facing Tennessee in the Gator Bowl at the end of December.
A few weeks ago, Elliott mentioned that he is trying to keep his team focused on the end goal and stated that the only rankings and projections that matter are those at the end of the season. Well, the end of the season has now arrived, and it's crunch time. This is when things really start to take precedence. As Elliott explained:
"... I'm constantly reminding the guys to simplify their lives and cut off social media and it's only going to get hard this week because, you know, this is the week where they start doing all the rankings and all that kind of stuff, and hopefully, you know, I can get ahead of it and and tell the guys that none of that stuff matters, and really from the beginning I told them that preseason rankings don't matter, midseason rankings don't matter. The only ranking that matters is where you're at at the end of the season, and if we don't take care of business week to week, then we're not going to be in that conversation."
Virginia's final regular-season matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, when they take on the Hokies at 7 p.m. EST at Scott Stadium. How will the Cavaliers hold up against Virginia Tech?