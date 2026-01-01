Predicting How Virginia Will Navigate the Transfer Portal at Each Position

The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up to enter one of the most crucial times of the year: the college football transfer portal. The portal is scheduled to open tomorrow, leaving little time for UVA to continue preparing. Ahead of the chaos, here's how things could end up looking for Virginia:

Offense

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Daniel Kaelin (10) passes the ball to Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

QB: Daniel Kaelin, Bjorn Jurgensen, Cole Geer, Boone Lourd,

One of the most pressing matters to involve Virginia at this point is their quarterback position. Starter Chandler Morris is still seeking an additional year of eligibility, but a final decision has yet to be made. Ultimately, Tony Elliott is going to need to provide depth to this position, and even if Morris does return for 2026, it wouldn't hurt to have more support.

Predicted Number of Additions: 2

RB: Xay Davis, Noah Vaughn, Jack Stevens

With J'Mari Taylor having declared for the NFL draft, UVA could encounter some difficulty when it comes to its running back position. While the Cavaliers, will not be without talent, Taylor served as a key leader for its offensive unit.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

WR: Isaiah Robinson, Dillon Newton-Short, Josiah Abdullah, Trevor Ladd, Triston Ward, Kameron Courtney, TyLyric Coleman, Brand Morgan

Virginia currently has two wide receivers planning to enter the portal, including junior Suderian Harrison and senior Andre Greene Jr. With two players on the move, I'd expect to see some shifting take place.

Predicted Number of Additions: Multiple

TE: Willem Thurber, Justin Zames, Henry Omohundo, John Rogers, Hayden Rollison, TeKai Kirby,

Alongside Taylor in declaring for the NFL draft was Sage Ennis, which leaves yet another opening on the field. Aside from Twitty, much of the lineup here is quite young, dominated by freshmen and sophomores. Because of this, Elliott could be on the lookout for a ore experienced player to cover this position.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

OL: Makilan Thomas, Monroe Mills, Grayson Reid, Jim Harris Jr., Jon Adair, Will Rosen, Ben York, Dane Wleklinski, Grant Ellinger, Drake Metcalf, Dane Steele, Cole Surber, McKale Boley, Noah Josey

Earlier in the month, offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt announced he's entering the transfer portal. Fortunately, Metcalf recently announced that he will be staying with the Cavaliers next year, immediately adding some security to the mix. However, this doesn't mean that Elliott is set in this department.

Predicted Number of Additions: 3

Defense

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) carries the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Donavon Platt (28) defends during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

DL: Hunter Osborne, Alex Reisig, Tyler Simmons

Defensive lineman Terrell Jones is another player who is entering the transfer portal, so it can be expected that Elliott will be providing depth here.

Predicted Number of Additions: 3

DB: Lukas Sanker, Donavon Platt, Ja'Maric Morris,

The key in this position is Platt, particularly now that the portal has sucked away Ja'son Prevard. His departure leaves a significant pit in UVA's defensive unit. For the time being, it looks like Platt is hanging tight with Virginia, but regardless, Elliott has some work cut out for him.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

DE: Fisher Camac, Cazeem Moore, Evan Ward, Cayden Cook-Cash, Billy Koudelka, Chase Morrison, Jewett Hayes, Gabe Sneed, Gavin Johnson

At the time of this writing, there hasn't been much movement within this position yet. There's plenty of experience in this lineup, so this wouldn't be a top priority for UVA right now.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

DT : Sichan John, Anthony Britton

With Jahmeer Carter also declaring for the NFL draft as of late, there's room for some adjustments here. Losing Carter could end up being detrimental to the Cavaliers, so some careful moves will need to be made here.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

CB (6): Emmanuel Karnley, Josiah Persinger, CJ Spence, Jam Jackson, Kevon Gray,

Dre Walker was early to announce that he'd be entering the portal, so Elliott has had some time to think. This isn't the most pressing matter to involve Virginia right now — their offensive woes still take the lead there — but that doesn't mean things can't change.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

LB (10): Maddox Marcellus, Isaiah Reese, Justin Rowe, Myles Brown, Rob Keys, Kam Robinson, Caleb Hardy, Landon Danley, Logan Kotter,

Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald are both set to enter the portal, leaving some holes in the linebacker realm. Robinson was sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury, requiring Danley and Marcellus to step up; they proved their ability to do so and offers some reassurance.

Predicted Number of Additions: 2

S (8): Montino Williams, Corey Costner, Armstrong Jones, Ethan Minter, Keke Adams, Kevin Chadwick Jr.

Between Neal, Costner and Minter, there shouldn't be too many alarms raised here. However, Antonio Clary played a major role as a safety this season, and now that he declared for the NFL draft, many are left wondering if the remaining players will be able to fill his shoes.

Predicted Number of Additions: 1

Special Teams

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge (41) kicks a field goal in the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

K (3): Jorge Diax Nicolas, Vadin Bruot, Will Bettridge

P: (2): Elijah Slibeck, Daniel Sparks

LS: Jacob Tannenbaum, Bryce Robinson

Seeing much movement in the special teams department is unliekly at this time.