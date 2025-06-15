QB1 and Beyond: A Deep Dive into Virginia’s 2025 Quarterback Room
With the football season fast approaching and fall camp expected to begin in late July or early August, we begin to break down the UVa roster in what will be a make-or-break season for Tony Elliott. That said, here's a breakdown of every quarterback on the Virginia roster.
Chandler Morris
The expected Virginia starting quarterback has received a ton of hype heading into the 2025 season. Last year at North Texas, Morris threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns, with the two statistics ranking 5th and 4th nationally, respectively. The former TCU and Oklahoma signal-caller also rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, showing his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback for the Cavaliers this fall. For another nugget, Morris beat out TCU's Max Duggan in 2022 for the starting job, but an injury by Morris led to Duggan taking over and eventually leading the Horned Frogs to a National Championship appearance.
In his first press conference in Charlottesville, Morris set high expectations for his one year at Virginia by saying his goal is to win the ACC Championship this upcoming season. If Morris is successful, it would be UVa's first ACC Championship since 1995, when the Hoos were crowned co-champions with Florida State.
Daniel Kaelin
Behind Morris comes Nebraska transfer Daniel Kaelin, who has four years of eligibility remaining. The 6'3 218 pound quarterback battled in spring training camp, which led to him receiving praise and notice by his coaches and wideouts.
"They both throw a beautiful ball. Obviously, Chandler [Morris] is a little bit older, but I mean, Danny's still super mature for his age. And they're both great to be around," said wide receiver Trell Harris.
Although Morris is likely to start this season, expect Kaelin to be ready to battle for the starting job in 2026 or be ready in relief this year as the Hoos No. 2 option.
Bjorn Jurgensen
Jurgensen arrives in Charlottesville this summer ready to work after amassing 5,443 yards and 58 touchdowns in the air while rushing for 1,203 yards and 25 touchdowns in his last three years of high school football. The former three-star prospect from Orlando, Florida, will likely redshirt this upcoming season before being a part of a three-way battle for the starting quarterback job next year.
Cole Geer
Alongside Jurgensen, Geer also is set to begin his collegiate career at Virginia this summer after being rated the No. 1 quarterback from Massachusetts. Expect Geer to redshirt this year before being the third quarterback in what is set to be an epic quarterback battle for 2026.
Boone Lourd
The Los Angeles, California native did not appear in any games his freshman year. In the spring game, Lourd showed his ability to feel pressure in the pocket before finding Owen Gardner for the score.
Grady Brosterhous
Last but not least, Grady Brosterhous plays a significant role in the Virginia quarterback room, although not as Hoos's typical quarterback. Last season, Brosterhous would come onto the field for Virginia's rendition of the Brotherly Shove, which saw him rush for 14 yards and four touchdowns on a mere ten attempts. Don't be surprised if Brosterhous continues to be featured in special option packages in 2025.
The Hoos open up their 2025 campaign on August 30th at 6 pm against Coastal Carolina.