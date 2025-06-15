QB1 and Beyond: A Deep Dive into Virginia’s 2025 Quarterback Room

🚨Watch the trajectory and placement of this ball by ‘25 Cole Geer. Flat angle balls are ideal on certain throws. When it comes to placement sometimes putting it on that back shoulder protects the receiver. ⁦@ColeGeer6⁩ ⁦@M2_QBacademy⁩ ⁦@AdamKurkjian⁩ pic.twitter.com/1y4DPPx9lC