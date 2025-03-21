Virginia QB Daniel Kaelin: "I'm gonna always prepare like I'm the starter"
Similar to past years in the Tony Elliott era, spring football in Charlottesville brings the potential for a quarterback battle to bleed into the fall. The last two years were between Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett, a young, exciting prospect against an experienced veteran. This year it's similar with sophomore Daniel Kaelin set to challenge graduate student Chandler Morris for the starting job.
Despite Morris sitting as the favorite for many, Kaelin is ready to take advantage of his reps and show why he should be the starting quarterback in Charlottesville.
"I just continue to show up every day, and I'm gonna always prepare like I'm the starter before I am. And whatever happens, happens," said Daniel Kaelin when asked if there is a quarterback battle between him and Morris.
"I like what I've seen so far out of Daniel [Kaelin] as well. You know what I'm saying? He's got the same moxie about him," said UVA head coach Tony Elliott. "Seen him on a Saturday with a couple guys working out which tells me they're gravitating towards him as well, which is going to create healthy competition."
Kaelin committed to Virginia on December 15th, a day before Chandler Morris announced his commitment. With the two arriving in Charlottesville together this January, Kaelin has used the opportunity to learn from Morris's five years of college football acumen.
"He's an older guy, so I'm trying to take bits and pieces from him, as much as I am from the coaching staff," Kaelin said of Morris at the start of the second week of spring camp. "But it's been great so far for us, competing and getting to know each other. He's been a good guy to, you know, get along with."
For more on the Virginia quarterback room: Looking at the Long-Term Future of Virginia's Quarterback Room
For Kaelin, he will look to utilize his one year of experience at Nebraska as he served as the Cornhuskers' third-string quarterback. Now, in Charlottesville, Kaelin will work with Virginia quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb, who made a recruiting visit for Kaelin during his high school days.
"I like the way he coaches, especially on the field," said Kaelin about Lamb. "I think we get along and have a good connection already that way. So it's been good to continue to get to know him and learn from him."
"We all can sit there and watch him throw; how physically talented he is, right?" said Lamb about his initial impressions of Kaelin. "He's a bigger guy, but just how he interacted with his teammates, how he led his teammates, how he actually ran the drills, how he had a voice in command over his teammates. That's kind of what stood out to us."
For Kaelin, he looks to show his ability as a pass-first quarterback who can make quick decisions. His performances so far have drawn notice from his wide receiver corps.
"They both throw a beautiful ball. Obviously, Chandler [Morris] is a little bit older, but I mean, Danny's still super mature for his age. And they're both great to be around," said Trell Harris, who is set to be one of Virginia's top wideouts in 2025.
Although early into spring camp, Kaelin has quickly sensed a consensus that this team feels they could be something special in 2025.
"I think everyone's really just trying to push themselves and understands that we have a lot of talent on this team," said Kaelin. "We have a lot of things ahead of us, so just continuing to work hard, and I feel like everyone's really bought into the culture that Coach Elliott is trying to instill."
With a few weeks left in spring camp, Kaelin will continue to give it his all before having a chance to put some tape on his resume during the spring game on April 12th.
