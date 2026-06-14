Ranking Each of Virginia's Home Games From Easiest to Hardest

In its quest to win the ACC title, Virginia football does not face a horribly difficult schedule. Save for SMU, the Cavaliers avoid the top conference contenders such as Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Louisville, and Pitt.

The Cavaliers need to capitalize on that schedule. In future seasons, Virginia will have to face more difficult opponents. This year, though, the Cavaliers have a realistic chance at going 7-0 in Scott Stadium.

Virginia hosts Norfolk State and Delaware — which should be victories by several touchdowns. Aside from those opponents, there are five ACC foes on the docket. They range in difficulty, but none of them are tremendously intimidating.

5: Syracuse

The Orange went 3-9 and finished last in the ACC in 2025. Losing quarterback Steve Angeli to a season-ending injury certainly played a role in that awful season — but Syracuse ended the year on an eight-game losing streak. The problems on that football team far exceeded the consequences of just one injury. Even with Angeli back, this could be an ugly showing by a team that lost all but one ACC game by multiple scores.

4: North Carolina

The Tar Heels finished third-worst in the ACC last year. However, they do have some talent on defense and gave Virginia a major scare in Chapel Hill, N.C. in 2025. Unfortunately for North Carolina, their quarterback room will likely be one of the worst in the conference this year. A Power Four team should not feel confident with Billy Edwards as its starter. The floor is low.

3: Duke

Even though Duke lost two of its biggest stars to Miami in the transfer portal, it still has notable talent — running back Nate Sheppard and linebacker Luke Mergott are All-ACC candidates. Yes, some other contributors will have to step up if the Blue Devils are to be competitive in the conference. However, even though the ceiling could be low, Duke has a higher floor than some may think.

2: California

The Golden Bears could be a surprise this season. Led by rising star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal should not be counted out in any game. The offense should be electric, especially given the addition of running back Adam Mohammed from Washington. Also consider that new Coach Tosh Lupoi is a defensive wizard who spent three seasons coaching in the NFL, three at Alabama and four as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. The Golden Bears will seriously challenge Virginia at Scott Stadium.

1: NC State

The most difficult home game might just be the first one. NC State finished ninth in the ACC standings — but that is actually the highest position of any home opponent the Cavaliers face this year. If Virginia’s receivers struggle to create separation, the Wolfpack can generate some pressure on Beau Pribula and CJ Bailey takes over the game, the Cavaliers could find themselves in a tight contest. Bailey is one of the ACC’s best quarterbacks and diced up Virginia’s defense alongside an elite run game last time out.