Report: Former UVA Quarterback Bryce Perkins Will Sign With The Carolina Panthers
Bryce Perkins is going to get another shot in the NFL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Cavaliers quarterback is going to be signing with the Carolina Panthers. Recently, Panthers QB Andy Dalton suffered an elbow injury, and now they are signing Perkins to provide some depth behind former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
Our own Aidan Baller had this to say about his season in the UFL:
"Perkins is the reigning UFL MVP and nearly led the Michigan Panthers to the championship. Perkins was 21 of 35 for 338 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in that game. He rushed for only eight yards on the ground as the Defenders forced him to use his arm.
In the regular season, in seven games played, Perkins led his squad, the Michigan Panthers, to a 5-2 record, the best in the USFL conference. Perkins threw 1,342 yards, nine touchdowns, and only two interceptions during that stretch.
One notable game this season included a crushing 38-14 win over the DC Defenders, who currently sit 6-2, where Perkins threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 76 yards and a score.
In addition to his ability as a passer, Perkins has fully demonstrated his dual-threat ability with 269 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns."
He has not played in the NFL since 2022, when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. Perkins was a part of the Rams team that won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, and for his NFL career, he is 19-34 for 161 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
One of the best UVA QB's ever
Set the UVA single-season passing record with 3,538 yards in 2019, and in just two seasons, he set the UVA career record for total offense ith 7,910 yards. In 2019 he broke his own single-season record for total offense with 4,307 yards and left UVA tied with Matt Schaub for No. 2 all-time with 17 quarterback wins. Perkins is No. 3 all-time with 47 career passing touchdowns and is No. 1 all-time in UVA quarterback career rushing with 1,692 yards. Not only that, but he is No. 2 all-time at UVA with 16 career games of 200+ passing and No. 3 all-time at UVA with five career games of 300+ passing yards.
Perkins 2019 season is one of the best in UVA history.
He started all 14 of UVA’s games and after 13 games, he broke his own UVA record for total offense and also broke Kurt Benkert’s (3,207) UVA single-season record for passing yards. Perkins joined Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts as one of two players in the nation with 3,000+ passing yards and 700+ rushing yards.
Could he make the roster?
This question depends on how long Andy Dalton is going to be out. Obviously, Young is the starter in Carolina going into the season and the other quarterback on the roster is former Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer. Perkins will have to show that his improvement in the UFL was no fluke and that he is capable of playing at the highest level of football.
The Panthers have one more preseason game remaining and will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET. This will be a chance for Perkins to show he can make the roster in Carolina.