Kate Douglass Wins Second Medal at FINA World Championships

After winning a gold medal as part of Team USA’s 4x100m freestyle relay team on Thursday, Kate Douglass picked up her second medal of the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, as she helped the 4x50m medley relay team win silver on Friday.

Douglass, who is currently a junior on the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team, anchored the medley relay in the first heat in the preliminary round and her split time of 23.43 in the freestyle was the fastest of the prelims. Team USA advanced to the finals with a time of 1:44.50. In the finals, Team USA earned silver with a time of 1:43.61, just over a second behind first place Sweden, who set a world record with a time of 1:42.38 in the finals.

Douglass also swam as part of Team USA’s mixed 4x50m freestyle relay team that finished fourth.

Douglass has now medaled twice at the FINA World Championships and Paige Madden, a UVA alum, also earned a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

