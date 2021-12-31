Tony Elliott Makes First Offers for UVA Football

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    New Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott made his first round of offers this week, offering a number of players, including high school recruits and players in the transfer portal.

    Andres Fox, a senior linebacker at Stanford, announced he had received an offer from Virginia on Twitter on Wednesday night.

    Fox appeared in 23 games over the last four seasons. This season, he played in six games and made seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

    Elliott has reportedly made three re-offers to high school players who had been previously offered by Bronco Mendenhall. Interestingly, all three of those players are offensive linemen from Tennessee.

    Joe Crocker, a 6’6”, 310-pound offensive tackle from Nashville, announced that he had been re-offered by Virginia on Thursday afternoon.

    Luke Brown, a 6’5”, 300-pound offensive tackle from Paris, Tennessee, was also re-offered by UVA on Thursday afternoon.

    Cal Grubbs, an interior offensive lineman from Maryville, Tennessee, was re-offered by Virginia on Thursday as well.

    Additionally, Jayson Jenkins, a defensive lineman in the class of 2022 from Trenton, New Jersey, was offered by Virginia on Wednesday night.

    Jenkins is a top target in the class of 2022, holding offers from Missouri, West Virginia, Florida, and several other major conference programs.

    Finally, Virginia offered Terrell Jones, a defensive lineman in the class of 2022 from Hoover, Alabama.

