    December 30, 2021
    Ty Jerome Drops Career-High 24 Points Against Phoenix Suns
    Publish date:

    Jerome went off for 24 points against his former team on Wednesday night
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

    Ty Jerome got the start for the Oklahoma City Thunder for just the second time this season on Wednesday night against his former team, the Phoenix Suns. 

    Jerome made the most of his opportunity, recording 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 25 minutes played. Jerome came into the game averaging 6.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season. 

    The Thunder lost to the Suns in Phoenix, 115-97, but Jerome's 24 points in the game led all Thunder scorers and was a career-high for Jerome, whose previous career-high was 23 points. Jerome's seven rebounds were also a career-high. 

    Up next, Jerome and the Thunder return home to host the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve. 

