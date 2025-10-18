Staff Predictions for No. 18 Virginia Return From Bye vs. Washington State
Virginia squares off against Washington State at home to get back into the swing of things after their bye. UVA's current No. 18 ranking is their highest mark since 2019. The Cavaliers' success has been driven by a dynamic offensive attack and a defense that has locked in during key game-changing moments.
Let's take a look at our staff predictions for the Cavaliers' non-conference game back at Scott Stadium after the bye week.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher): UVA 35 - WSU 17
"UVA will come out strong after the bye week and avoid the upset trap against WSU. The offense will continue rolling and the pass rush will keep improving as the Cavaliers get to bowl eligibility for the first time under Tony Elliott."
Jake Aiello (Writer): UVA 42 - WSU 10
"Virginia returns from the bye, where they could cash in on some rest for players like Chandler Morris, who has taken a beating as a runner. The Hoo's need to stay on their toes coming off the break and get back to work on offense from the jump. Virginia should handle business and move to 6-1: their best start since 2007."
Overpowered Offense
On paper, Virginia's offense is a terrifying matchup for Washington State. The Hoo's can put up a lot of points and have dominated the line of scrimmage. Their group of talented backs has run all over their opponents, averaging over 217 yards on the ground per game through seven weeks.
There are a lot of weapons on the Hoo's offense that can take over a game in a blink. Running back J'Mari Taylor cannot stay out of the end zone this season, rushing for the second-most scores in the country with eight. Taylor ranks third in the ACC in rushing yards with 465. Wide receiver Trell Harris and tight end Sage Ennis are both ranked in the top-ten in the ACC for touchdowns (3). Running back Harrison Waylee has the longest run from scrimmage in the conference this year, which came on a 97-yard breakaway against William & Mary.
The biggest weapon of all is quarterback Chandler Morris. The sixth-year senior has been a leader at the quarterback position that this talented offense needed. Morris has thrown the ball in the pocket and on the run, effectively. The North Texas transfer has risked his body and gave everything he has for the extra yard. Morris' QBR of 80.6 is good enough for 17th best in the country, ahead of quarterbacks like Duke's Darian Mensah and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
To top it all off, this Washington State defense is susceptible to both the pass and the run but mostly the ground game. The Cougars have allowed 156 rushing yards per game including a monster performance for Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy last week. Lacy ran the ball 24 times for a season-high 142 yards. While Lacy did not find the end zone, Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ran in his third score on the season.