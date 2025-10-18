Cavaliers Now

Staff Predictions for No. 18 Virginia Return From Bye vs. Washington State

We provide our predictions for UVA's home test after the bye against a .500 Washington State team in Charlottesville.

Jake Aiello

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) catches a pass against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) catches a pass against Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia squares off against Washington State at home to get back into the swing of things after their bye. UVA's current No. 18 ranking is their highest mark since 2019. The Cavaliers' success has been driven by a dynamic offensive attack and a defense that has locked in during key game-changing moments.

Let's take a look at our staff predictions for the Cavaliers' non-conference game back at Scott Stadium after the bye week.

Jackson Caudell (Publisher): UVA 35 - WSU 17

"UVA will come out strong after the bye week and avoid the upset trap against WSU. The offense will continue rolling and the pass rush will keep improving as the Cavaliers get to bowl eligibility for the first time under Tony Elliott."

Jake Aiello (Writer): UVA 42 - WSU 10

"Virginia returns from the bye, where they could cash in on some rest for players like Chandler Morris, who has taken a beating as a runner. The Hoo's need to stay on their toes coming off the break and get back to work on offense from the jump. Virginia should handle business and move to 6-1: their best start since 2007."

Overpowered Offense

Virginia, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Football
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates with defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

On paper, Virginia's offense is a terrifying matchup for Washington State. The Hoo's can put up a lot of points and have dominated the line of scrimmage. Their group of talented backs has run all over their opponents, averaging over 217 yards on the ground per game through seven weeks.

There are a lot of weapons on the Hoo's offense that can take over a game in a blink. Running back J'Mari Taylor cannot stay out of the end zone this season, rushing for the second-most scores in the country with eight. Taylor ranks third in the ACC in rushing yards with 465. Wide receiver Trell Harris and tight end Sage Ennis are both ranked in the top-ten in the ACC for touchdowns (3). Running back Harrison Waylee has the longest run from scrimmage in the conference this year, which came on a 97-yard breakaway against William & Mary.

The biggest weapon of all is quarterback Chandler Morris. The sixth-year senior has been a leader at the quarterback position that this talented offense needed. Morris has thrown the ball in the pocket and on the run, effectively. The North Texas transfer has risked his body and gave everything he has for the extra yard. Morris' QBR of 80.6 is good enough for 17th best in the country, ahead of quarterbacks like Duke's Darian Mensah and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

To top it all off, this Washington State defense is susceptible to both the pass and the run but mostly the ground game. The Cougars have allowed 156 rushing yards per game including a monster performance for Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy last week. Lacy ran the ball 24 times for a season-high 142 yards. While Lacy did not find the end zone, Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ran in his third score on the season.

For More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jake Aiello
JAKE AIELLO

Jake Aiello is a skilled multimedia journalist with a background in live broadcast, digital content creation and social media strategy. Before Virginia on SI, Jake served as a live television producer in Washington, D.C., while also working as a freelance sports creator-writing game stories, creating graphics, and crafting video content covering NCAA Football, NBA, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and Olympic competitions. Jake is a huge New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Boston Celtics fan

Home/Football