Virginia Wide Receiver Kam Courtney Withdraws From Portal, Will Return to UVA

Now that the Virginia Cavaliers have started answering the many questions revolving around their quarterback position this offseason, they've been turning attention toward some other notable gaps on the field.

It was a slow-rolling process for head coach Tony Elliott to start exploring the transfer portal, which was quite surprising considering how much success he saw in it last year. However, his patience has started to pay off, as he's landed a few top players who are bound to propel UVA during their upcoming campaign.

Now only has he been pulling transfers out of the portal, but he's also managed to retain a couple of his own. The latest news to come from Virginia involves one of their key wide receivers, who is now returning for another year.

Kam Courtney To Remain in Virginia

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) attempts to stay in bounds after catching a pass in the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When sophomore wide receiver Kameron Courtney announced that he'd be entering this year's transfer portal, another wave of doom rushed over fans. Not only was their starting quarterback on the verge of being denied an additional year, but they've also lost two other quarterbacks to the portal. UVA's offensive unit started to fade away within just a matter of days.

Fortunately, the past few days have been filled with more good news than bad for Elliott's program. Two of their quarterback positions have been filled by Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein, and now, recent reports state that Courtney has withdrawn from the transfer portal — a close call for Virginia.

BREAKING: WR Kam Courtney plans to withdraw from the portal and return to Virginia, a source tells Wahoos247 and @TomLoy247.



https://t.co/fTrVv57Xab pic.twitter.com/elprO0PqMG — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) January 16, 2026

During his 2025 campaign, Courtney logged 25 receptions for 234 yards at an average of 9.4 yards, recording one rushing touchdown along the way. Throughout his season, he continued developing, and during the gripping matchup in which UVA clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game, Courtney nailed a career high. As Elliott stated during his media appearance following the victory:

"Kam Courtney tied his career high with six catches. So, obviously, he came in and played well and got thrown back there as a punt returner. He's about our third or fourth guy. Doesn't get as many reps, but he fielded the ball. So, I thought he did well there..."

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound sophomore has spent his entire collegiate career with UVA thus far. Now, he will be returning for a third season — stellar news for the Cavaliers, who are hoping to make a comeback in the postseason this year. He will have two years of eligibility left.

More Virginia Football News: