The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's Historic 46-38 Upset over FSU
Another Virginia Cavaliers instant classic. The Hoo's incredible start to the season continues with an historic win at home over a top-ten Florida State team. The victory came on a night where the football program was honoring the 1995 Cavaliers team that defeated the No. 2 Seminoles, stopping FSU running back Warrick Dunn short of the goal line. This win was secured on an overtime interception on a desperate fourth down for Florida State.
Let's take a good at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Hoo's after arguably their biggest win since upsetting a No. 10 University of North Carolina team on the road back in 2023.
The Good
This offense is the real deal. Quarterback Chandler Morris keeps stepping up the challenge each and every week. Even in the face of a daunting ACC defense, Morris accounted for five total scores. Morris did throw three interceptions but FSU QB Tommy Castellanos threw two of his own. Even after the three turnovers, Morris has the 8th-best QBR (85.5) in the nation.
The North Texas transfer looks extremely comfortable leading this Virginia offense, minus the occasional mistake through the air. Most importantly, Morris looks extremely cool and confident under pressure in big games. Even after the Hoo's lead slipped away and the game went to overtime (which favors FSU), Morris did not shy away from the moment.
However, Morris' legs also add another dimension to the UVA offense. If Morris can continue to be a serious threat on the ground as well as through the air, this offense just becomes so much more dangerous on top of the three or four guys the Hoo's can plug into the backfield.
The Bad
This Virginia defense had their moments but it was not the best showing. Yes, they faced one of the best offenses in the country, but there was not much friction for the FSU offense to deal with. The Hoo's did register two interceptions, but Castellanos had no real issue tucking the ball away when he did not make the wrong throw and breaking off chunk runs against the defense.
Honestly if 'Noles' wide receiver Duce Robinson catches the overtime ball cleanly, that game continues and Virginia's odds continue to go down. When his touchdown catch was called back, the pressure really came down on the FSU offense to make a huge play on fourth down. Speaking of Robinson, he tore up this Virginia defense for his second 100-yard game of the season.
The Ugly
While they did win, it was not the best defensive performance for the Cavaliers last night. While UVA's offense has been lights out to start the season, their defense still has a ways to go.
Not only that, but three turnovers from Chandler Morris is not going to be easy to overcome again if it were to happen. Morris needs to take better care of the ball in games for the rest of the season if the Cavaliers are going to reach their biggest goals.