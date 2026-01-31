This Could Be the Year College GameDay Finally Pays Visit to The Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers haven't been featured on ESPN's College GameDay before, but this could be the year that changes.

After shocking the nation last year by reaching the ACC Championship Game and finishing11-3 overall, the Cavaliers claimed plenty of time in the spotlight. Considering head coach Tony Elliott's success in the transfer portal in recent weeks, it doesn't look like they're leaving center stage anytime soon.

As a result, ESPN's College GameDay crew could find themselves heading to Scott Stadium this year. If that's the case, here are three games they'd likely cover.

UVA vs California (Nov. 14th)

This is a meeting that shouldn't be slept on. Cal had one of the ACC's best transfer portal classes this offseason, and the Golden Bears have one of the nation's best quarterbacks. If things fell just right, there could be a lot at stake in this late season showdown.

It's more likely that College GameDay would bemore inclined to appear at Scott Stadium in a different week, but anything is possible. This should be a fun game at least and one that very well might have ACC Championship game implications.

UVA vs. Duke (Oct. 23/24)

In early December, the college football community watched the Cavaliers face a devastating heartbreak at the hands of the Blue Devils at the ACC Championship Game. To make matters worse, the loss was handed to them after a grueling overtime battle, finishing a 27-20 score.

This year, Virginia is hungry for a comeback, and Duke is looking to defend their conference title. Tensions are expected to be high, and electric energy will be radiating from Scott Stadium. This would be an ideal home game for College GameDay coverage.

UVA vs. North Carolina (Nov. 21)

Virginia's 17-16 victory over the Tar Heels last October did not fall into their lap. In fact, this was yet another matchup that slid into overtime. The Cavaliers just barely edged out UNC, and if UVA doesn't take an early lead, the program could find itself in a similar position this time around.

As another home game at Scott Stadium, the Cavaliers will be in the company of their loyal fans, immediately providing them with a boost in confidence. Given that this will be their second-to-last matchup of the regular season, there will be much at stake. Again, this would be an excellent fit for College GameDay coverage

