Three Virginia Football Games That Should Be in Prime-Time This Season

The Virginia Cavaliers are gearing up for what could be yet another season filled with triumphs. Last year, they had a stellar run to the ACC Championship Game, but came up just short when it was time to face the Duke Blue Devils. Although their season played out better than most had expected, their goal is to make it even further this time around.

But it should be noted that their 2026 campaign is going to be incredibly challenging, particularly in October

when they play key conference opponents. Reaching the ACC Championship, let alone the College Football Playoff, will be no easy feat.

Looking ahead at what's to come for the Cavaliers, there are a few games that stand out more than the others. Between bitter rivalries and deep-rooted history, UVA should have three key prime-time games on its schedule. Let's take a look at which games are likely to be included this year.

1. Florida State

Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ja'son Prevard | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia will be facing the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 3. This will kick off a difficult month for the Cavaliers. After unexpectedly defeating Florida State 46-38 last season, the UVA is looking to defend its name, while the Seminoles will be seeking redemption. Considering the high intensity of this matchup, it would be fair to assume that this will be a prime-time game for Virginia.

2. Duke

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Oct. 23/24, the Cavaliers will be reliving their conference title game heartbreak against the Blue Devils. Duke ultimately secured the prestigious ACC title last year by a score of 27-20 in an overtime thriller, eliminating UVA from CFP contention. Fortunately, this will be a home game for Virginia at Scott Stadium, giving them a bit of an edge over the imposing Blue Devils. Due to the high tensions, this is likely to be another prime-time meeting.

3. Virginia Tech

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As UVA's regular-season finale, this is not a game that fans will want to miss out on. The last time these two programs faced each other was on Nov. 29, 2025, in which the Cavaliers clinched a 27-7 victory. The Hokies finished their 2025 campaign 3-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play, but despite Virginia playing at what seems to be a higher level in terms of performance, the end of the season is not the time to let up. Not to mention, it's the annual Commonwealth Clash, making it an attractive game for viewers.

