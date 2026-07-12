Three biggest questions for Virginia's defensive line this fall

It's what's up front that counts; at least, that's the old expression. And if Virginia's defense hopes to be as good in 2026 as it was in capturing the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title, its front four will need to carry a big part of the load.

The Cavaliers allowed the second-fewest points (19.6 per game) and third-fewest yards (310.1) in the conference a year ago. But five of the 11 listed defensive starters in the Gator Bowl victory over Missouri were graduate students, including three linemen: edge rushers Mitchell Melton and Daniel Rickart and tackle Jahmeer Carter. Cazeem Moore, another key part of the four-man edge rotation, also exhausted his eligibility.

There's still plenty of talent, both among the returners and newcomers. But position coaches Chris Slade and Kevin Downing will need to blend it into an aggressive and cohesive unit if the Cavaliers hope to stay near the top of the ACC standings.

Here are three questions Virginia's front four must answer in 2026:

Can they get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks?

Virginia recorded 31 sacks in 2026, an average of more than two per game. But as previously discussed, only one of those came in the Cavaliers' three losses: by Rickert in the ACC title game against Duke.

Making opposing passers uncomfortable on a consistent basis must be a priority. In some cases, a hurry is almost as good as a sack.

Fisher Camac is the lone returning starter among edge rushers; he compiled 4.5 sacks a year ago and stands 6-foot-7. He could get some help on the other side from transfers Ezekiel Larry, who led the Ivy League with 10.5 sacks last season at Yale, and/or Nnanna Anyanwu, who had 5.5 at UTSA.

Inside pass rush is also important. If the Cavaliers can't get consistent pressure, coordinator John Rudzinski may need to call up blitzes, which could make the defense succeptible to screens.

Who'll help stuff the run?

One key to Virginia's 2025 defensive success was a stingy run defense that allowed opponents just 3.4 yards per carry and frequently left them in long-yardage situations.

Coach Tony Elliott thought he had found his next run-stuffer in Zion Wilson, a 318-pound all-Conference USA selection at East Carolina last season. But Wilson was declared ineligible by the NCAA and subsequently signed with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

That leaves returning starter Jason Hammond and one tackle spot and former backup Anthony Britton as a possible successor to five-year starter Jahmeer Carter at the nose. Britton was effective in a backup role last season, producing 30 tackles, three quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles. He may be asked to do more this year.

Is there enough depth?

Given the fast-paced offenses Virginia will face this fall, Rudzinski can't have too many quality players to rotate in and out of the lineup. Keeping legs fresh is critical, especially during warm games early in the season and in the fourth quarter of any contest.

The Cavaliers added several edge rushers through the portal, including Larry, Anyanwu, Devon Baxter (Michigan) and Matthew Fobbs-White (Baylor). Junior Billy Koudelka, who stands 6-8, also showed some promise as a backup last season.

In the middle. sophomore Sichan John will join transfers Jonathan Allen (UAB), Justin Townsend (Columbia), and Kervins Choute (UConn) in competing for snaps. At least a few of those players will need to produce.