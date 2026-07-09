Who have been Virginia's best football recruits this decade?

When it comes to football recruiting, coaches strive for both quantity and quality. If they had to choose one or the other, it's usually better to find a few prospects who contribute rather than a lot who do a little.

Virginia's high school recruiting classes in the 2020s have rarely impressed the experts. According to 247Sports, the high mark was Tony Elliott's first class, in 2021, which ranked 37th best in the nation.

Many of the Cavaliers' best players in the 2020s have arrived through the transfer portal (Chandler Morris, Malik Washington, Keytaon Thompson, Chico Bennett Jr., Jelani Woods, Anthony Johnson, J'Mari Taylor). But the high school ranks have also provided many key contributors this decade.

Here's a look at Virginia's best high school signee for each year in the '20s:

2020: DL Jahmeer Carter

Some tenured professors don't spend as much time on Grounds as Carter did. Thanks to bonus seasons granted by the NCAA due to the COVID pandemic and the 2021 shootings of four Virginia players, Carter managed to play for six seasons and make 58 starts as anchor of the Cavaliers' defensive line before exhausting his eligibility last fall. He made 164 career tackles, including 8.5 for loss.

2021: S Jonas Sanker

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers safety Jonas Sanker (20) returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This year was clearly Virginia's high-water mark in recruiting. It produced Noah Josey, a three-year starter on the offensive line; Malachi Fields, who became Virginia's go-to receiver; and Jacob Rodriguez, who arrived as a quarterback but became an All-America linebacker after transferring to Texas Tech.

But Sanker was the cream of the crop. He became a three-year starter at safety for the Cavaliers, earning first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors as a senior. He led the team with 107 tackles in 2023 and 98 in 2024 before becoming a third-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in '25.

2022: OL McKale Boley

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman McKale Boley (52) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A modest three-star recruit out of Hattiesburg, Miss., Boley quickly introduced himself to Virginia fans, joining former NFL star D'Brickashaw Ferguson as the only true freshmen to start at tackle on opening day. He became a full-time starter the next season and was named second-team all-ACC by Phil Steele magazine in 2025, when he earned a national-best blocking grade of 91.9 from Pro Football Focus for his Week 4 performance against Stanford.

He's back for a fifth year as a graduate student, dominating in a class that also included Dakota Twitty, Xavier Brown, and Will Bettridge.

2023: LB Kam Robinson

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) intercepts a pass intended or California Golden Bears tight end Mason Mini (85) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starring at tiny Essex High School in Tappahannock, Robinson quickly showed he was ready for the big time. He was named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets in 2023, leading all first-year defenders nationally with 71 tackles. He has a knack for game-changing plays, having returned three of his five career interceptions for touchdowns. A torn ACL prematurely ended his 2025 season, but he hopes to be back at full speed to impress pro scouts this fall.

2024: S Ethan Minter

Louisville’s Caullin Lacy runs the ball against Virginia’s Ethan Minter at L&N Stadium Saturday. Oct. 4, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Minter was Virginia's only freshman to appear in all 12 games in 2024 and made a key interception against Louisville. As a sophomore, he earned a starting position and made 47 tackles, including six each in key regular-season wins over Florida State and Duke. That gives him the edge over Kam Courtney, who caught 25 passes as a sophomore in 2025.

2025: S Corey Costner

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) catches a pass near the goal line as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) and safety Corey Costner (18) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another instant impact defensive back, Costner started twice as a freshman and made a couple of key interceptions: one against Florida State and another in the ACC championship game against Duke. He was credited with 28 total tackles, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble on the season and figures to compete for a starting role this fall.