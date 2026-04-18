Three Biggest Takeaways From Virginia's 2026 Spring Game: Who and What Stood out?

That is a wrap on spring football in Charlottesville.

Virginia held their spring game this afternoon and it was the first chance that fans got to see the new look Cavaliers. UVA has a pleothera of new faces on this team and only a few that return from last year's 11 win team and there was plenty to discuss with this game.

Here are the main takeaways.

1. QB Battle Seems Undecided

There was some good and some bad from Virginia's quarterback room today. Beau Pribula got the first crack to go with the first team offense and he made some plays with this new look receiver corps that has a ton of questions heading into next season.

Pribula connected with Rico Flores early for a 28-yard gain, but one thing to note was that Pribula's biggest weapons- his legs- were not going to be of much use in a spring game setting. Still, Pribula moved around in the pocked well and showed what he is capable of with that part of his game.

Eli Holstein has been seen as the No. 2 guy this spring, but he is the most experienced QB of the group. He had a 13-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Beebe, had a 29-yard completion to TyLyric Coleman, and had some nice compeltions to Da'Shawn Martin as well.

Freshman Ely Hamrick was able to find Jack Stevens for a touchdown late in the game, but he also had a pick six.

It still might be Pribula's job to lose- and I think it is- but there were some really good things from everyone in this game, especially the two two.

2. Running back room could be among ACC's best

I am trying to not get too carried away with how the running backs looked today, but Peyton Lewis, Jakail Middlebrook, and Solomon Beebe made their presence felt today in a variety of ways in the game.

Lewis had a 51-yard run today, Middlebrook followed that up with a 12-yard touchdown, and Beebe the lesser known of the three, showcased his versatility as a pass catcher and runner.

There is a long way to go until the fall, but this might be the best position group on the team after this game.

3. Receivers had standouts.

This is the position that had the most questions coming into the day, but there were some positives signs overall.

Da'Shawn Martin had one of the highlights of the day on a 49-yard catch and run and later caught another 20+ yard gain from Holstein, TyLyric Coleman had a 29-yard gain, and Rico Flores hooked up early with Pribula. There were some plays being made, even if an exact pecking order is still to be established.

After having one of the best wide receiver groups in the conference a year ago, UVA has a lot of production to replace. They might be taking a by committee approach with this group and see who stands out, but there are options available for whoever starts at quarterback.