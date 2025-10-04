Three Bold Predictions For No. 24 Virginia vs Louisville
The Hoos march into L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium looking for their second ACC win and first on the road. Virginia is just 1-5 in the last six matchups when they have to hit the road to take on the Cardinals. UVA's first road contest this season against North Carolina State ended in a tough loss in Week Two. Louisville is growing into a well-rounded team with its offense kicking into gear alongside a scary defense.
Let's take a look at three bold predictions for Week Six:
1. Chandler Morris Accounts For 300 Total Yards & Three Total Touchdowns
Morris has been one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC this season. He has been a weapon in the run game as well as an improviser who is able to adjust on a broken play to get a positive gain with his legs. The senior sometimes struggles with turnovers in the form of interceptions because he tends to sling it down the field and on the run. His veteran presence, along with a lot of experience at key skill positions, has given this Virginia program a spark they have not seen in a while.
Morris is coming off a five-touchdown performance against a good Florida State defense, earning him an ACC Player of the Week nod. The previous week against Stanford was arguably a better showing from Morris, tossing four scores and passing for a total of 380 yards. He also ran for a fifth score. Morris has also joined the 7,000 career passing yard club in the midst of this blistering start for the Hoo's in 2025.
2. Louisville Registers 4+ Sacks
Louisville's defense is one of the best units in the country. They rank in the top-20 for total offense allowed (268.3) and top-15 passing yards allowed per contest (150.8). The strength of this defense is its' defensive line's ability to rush the passer and disrupt the pocket. Defensive end Clev Lubin, defensive tackle Rene Konga, and STAR linebacker Antonio Watts construct a dangerous pass rush, combining for a total of 6.5 sacks through four games.
We already know the injury situation plaguing the UVA offense. The line will once again be operating with two starting pieces: center Brady Wilson and tackle Wallace Unamba. Other linemen have stepped up in their absence, but this Louisville has some serious dudes who can get to the quarterback.
3. Both Teams Score 21+ Points In First Half
These teams love first-half football, for sure. According to Team Rankings, the Hoo's have the sixth-highest scoring offense in college football, putting up an average of 25.3 points per game. That is quite the turnaround from their 8.7 mark last season.
Louisville ranks further down in the 50s, averaging just under 15 points through the first two quarters through four games. I think 21 points is doable for Miller Moss, who is heating up at the right time. I think these offenses can string together enough big plays to put up points early, but the outcome of the game most likely comes down to their second-half performances.