Three Key Matchups the Virginia Cavaliers Must Win Against Duke In Today's Game
The Virginia Cavaliers are sitting at No. 20 in the AP Top 25 and at No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings — a drop from where they once were, as a result of their week eleven loss to Wake Forest. Now, UVA has an opportunity to reclaim a higher position in the rankings and inch closer to the ACC Championship Game.
With the matchup just hours away, here are three key matchups to pay attention to as the game unfolds.
Duke QB Darian Mensah vs UVA's Front Seven
With a quarterback as competitive and skilled as the Blue Devils' sophomore Darian Mensah, Virginia is going to be in for a grueling matchup. So far this season, Mensah has completed 224-of-321 passes for 2,794 yards, recording 24 touchdowns and four interceptions. Mensah has been turning heads throughout his campaign, and it was recently announced that he was named an O'Brien Award semifinalist — a prestigious award that is presented to the best college football quarterback in the nation. The way in which Mensah shows up during the first quarter, and how UVA responds, is going to shape the game.
Duke's Run Game vs UVA's Front Seven
Taking Mensah's skill one step further, when the Blue Devils' are active in the run game, they are something to be feared. However, UVA's head coach Tony Elliott has an interesting take on the matter, and stated during his latest press conference:
"Yeah, so I know everyone wants to talk about the pass offense, but when I look at them, I see a very balanced offense, which makes them dangerous. And I think they complement each other. So they're able to run the ball because they can throw the ball. And they can throw the ball because they can run the ball. And what you see is their offensive line does a really, really good job of creating space.
And then their backs anticipate where the space is going to be, and then they run downhill, right? They come, they come downhill, and the young guy, 20, the freshman man, he's going to be something special. I think in this league, because he's got big-play ability. He's got breakaway speed, but he's not afraid to run between the tackles. He's not afraid to run behind his pads. He's got the ability to stop and start.
And then they got a great change-up in number four, man. He's coming downhill. He's a thumper. But if you, you gotta be careful, if you don't wrap him up, man, he's going, he's going to break some, some, some explosive runs. And so they got a really good one-two punch, but they do a great job formationally, right? They do a great job."
Duke's RB Nate Sheppard vs UVA's LB Kam Robinson
This is expected to be a crucial matchup during the game this afternoon. Nate Sheppard currently leads the Blue Devils in rushing yards (657), and during his week eleven matchup against Connecticut, he took 16 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson leads the Cavaliers in tackles (64) with a powerful attack, which could put Sheppard's game in jeopardy. Overall, Robinson is tallying 64 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions this season.
With UVA's 2025 campaign coming to a close, it's more important now than ever to bag wins from its remaining two matchups against Duke and Virginia Tech. UVA is not favored to win against the Blue Devils, but if the Cavaliers can win these key matchups, they could secure another upset.