Three Predictions for Virginia vs Stanford in Week Four
Virginia opens up conference play as they host Stanford in Charlottesville Saturday night. While this is a step up in competition, the Cardinal are definitely not the cream of the crop when it comes to the ACC. Still, this is a great opportunity for the Hoos to bring their squad up to speed to face stronger opponents like top-ten Florida State next week.
Let's take a look at three predictions for the Hoo's ahead of tonight's game.
Running Game Tallies Over 150 Yards
We have been saying it all week; this Stanford defense does not have what it takes to stop this incredible rushing attack. With notable rushing options available like J'Mari Taylor, Harrison Waylee, Chandler Morris, and even Xavier Brown, Virginia's run game has been pretty much unstoppable.
Through three weeks, the Cavaliers are averaging over 265 yards per game. Factoring in the jump up in competition, I do not think its far-fetched to expect at least 150 yards on the ground in Week Four. I think that is actually a safe estimate.
Stanford allowed just under 100 yards rushing to a fairly lackluster Hawaii offense in Week One. Then BYU was able to run all over the Cardinals for 157 yards in Week Two. I do not think these rushing attacks nearly compare to Virginia's backfield so I think the Hoo's will run amock Saturday night.
UVA Defense Forces At Least One Turnover
This defense is getting a true leader back in Week Four. Linebacker Kam Robinson brings an edge to this defense they have been missing so far in 2025. Not only does he fill up the stat sheet but he can be a rallying point for the Cavaliers' defense in his return.
I think Robinson's ability to blow up the run - on top of defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter's presence at the line of scrimmage - will force the Stanford offense into a tough position. If Micah Ford can be contained, the Cardinals will have to rely on quarterback Ben Gulbranson to win this game.
Gulbranson has the lowest Passer Rating in the conference by far (94.1) while also being tied for the most interceptions in the ACC (3). Across his entire career, the 23-year-old signal caller has a pretty poor 16:13 touchdown-interception ratio.
While UVA has not created a ton of turnovers this season, I think the key return on defense on top of Stanford's dreary quarterback play, will lead to at least one takeaway.
Virginia Wins By Multiple Scores
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, UVA is a 16.5-point favorite against the Cardinals. I am going to agree with Vegas here: I think Virginia will easily handle this ordinary Stanford team.
This depends, on large part, if Virginia can get the run game - and their offense as a whole - going early. If The Hoo's can get the Cardinals on the ropes quickly and force them to make desperate plays from behind, this should get out of hand in Virginia's favor.
Just look at Stanford's game against BYU. The Cougars were able to score 24 unanswered points as Stanford's offense failed to get anything going. That led to Micah Ford not being constantly fed on the ground and forced Gulbranson to throw the ball over 30 times.
Virginia's coaching staff should use this Stanford loss as a blueprint for how they can easily handle the Cardinals Saturday night.
