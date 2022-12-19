Skip to main content

Three-Star Edge Rusher Mekhi Buchanan Commits to Virginia Football

The UVA defensive line added another talented commit just a couple of days before early signing day
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the third time in the last week, the Virginia football program has received a verbal commitment from a talented defensive lineman. Mekhi Buchanan, a 6'5", 220-pound edge rusher from Acworth, Georgia, announced his commitment to UVA on Monday night. 

Buchanan finished his senior season at Allatoona High School strong, earning a First-Team All-Region selection at defensive end. His performances this fall garnered Buchanan some significant interest from major football programs around the country. 

A three-star recruit on Rivals, Buchanan chose Virginia over a handful of offers from Power Five programs, including Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Indiana, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Washington State, Kansas, Arizona State, as well as several in-state suitors from Georgia. UVA offered Buchanan on October 24th and Buchanan took an official visit to Virginia in early December. He ultimately pledged to the Cavaliers just two days before the national early signing day. 

Buchanan is the third defensive lineman to commit to Virginia in the last week, joining DJ Jones and Jason Hammond II

Virginia now has 18 verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2023:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)
  • quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)
  • athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)
  • offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)
  • defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)
  • defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)
  • defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)
  • wide receiver Jaden Gibson (committed December 5th)
  • wide receiver Titus Ivy (committed December 6th)
  • Edge DJ Jones (committed December 12th)
  • defensive lineman Jason Hammond II (committed December 17th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Jake Gelof smiles in the dugout during the Virginia baseball game against Penn State at Disharoon Park.
Baseball

Gelof Tabbed a Preseason First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

By Matt Newton
Kadin Shedrick and Jayden Gardner wait to be introduced before the Virginia men's basketball game against Houston at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Drops to No. 6 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

By Matt Newton
Alex Walsh (USA) and Kate Douglass (USA) after placing second and third in the women's 200m individual medley final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
All Sports

Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh Combine to Win 13 Medals at FINA World Championships

By Matt Newton
Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) reacts during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Capital One Arena.
Basketball

Georgetown Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Virginia Basketball

By Matt Newton
Cady Pauley celebrates with her teammates during the Virginia women's basketball game against UNC-Wilmington.
All Sports

Virginia Women's Basketball Demolishes Morgan State 84-28

By Matt Newton
Three-star defensive lineman Jason Hammond II announces his commitment to the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Lineman

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles the ball around Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

"Tougher, Sounder" Houston Hands Virginia First Loss of the Season 69-61

By Matt Newton
Ben Vander Plas merch
Basketball

Ben Vander Plas Launches Merch With Cav Futures & Locker Room Access

By Matt Newton