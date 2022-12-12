Skip to main content

Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Edge Rusher DJ Jones

Jones announced his commitment to UVA following an official visit this weekend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the transfer portal rages in college football, Virginia has locked up a big-time commitment on the high school recruiting front as edge rusher DJ Jones announced his commitment to UVA on Monday afternoon after completing an official visit this weekend. 

A 6'5", 240-pound defensive lineman from Hillsborough High School in Tampa, Florida, Jones chose Virginia over offers from almost a dozen schools, including three Power Five programs. His offers included Kansas, Iowa State, West Virginia, South Florida, Temple, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, and Howard. 

Virginia swooped in late in Jones' recruiting process, as Jones had already released a top five of Iowa State, Kansas, South Florida, Howard, and Temple back in October. Jones was originally planning to take an official visit to South Florida this past weekend, but changed course after UVA defensive ends coach Chris Slade extended a scholarship offer to Jones on December 8th. Jones took an official visit to Virginia this past weekend and informed the UVA coaching staff of his intention to commit to the Cavaliers during a dinner on Saturday night. He made it official with his commitment announcement on Monday afternoon. 

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Jones is the No. 72-ranked edge rusher in the country in the class of 2023 and the No. 119 overall prospect from the state of Florida. 

Jones is the fourth player to commit to Virginia in the last 24 hours, as the Cavaliers received transfer portal commitments from offensive lineman Daijon Parker, quarterback Tony Muskett, and wide receiver Malik Washington, all since Sunday afternoon. 

Virginia now has 16 verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be entirely recruited by Tony Elliott and his staff at UVA: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)
  • quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)
  • athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)
  • offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)
  • defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)
  • defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)
  • defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)
  • wide receiver Jaden Gibson (committed December 5th)
  • wide receiver Titus Ivy (committed December 6th)
  • Edge DJ Jones (committed December 12th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington celebrates after making a catch against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Football

Northwestern WR Malik Washington Transfers to Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett looks on during the game against James Madison at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Moves Up to No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
Football

Virginia Star Linebacker Nick Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman John Paul Flores makes a call before a play against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia OG John Paul Flores Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers offensive line coach Garett Tujague reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

Virginia Offensive Line Coach Garett Tujague Hired by NC State

By Matt Newton
Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett is transferring to the Virginia Cavaliers football program.
Football

Monmouth Quarterback Tony Muskett Transfers to Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
Former Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker announced he is transferring to the Virginia Cavaliers football program.
Football

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Transfer Offensive Lineman

By Matt Newton
Georgetown Hoyas center (33) Patrick Ewing battles for position against Virginia Cavaliers center (50) Ralph Sampson.
Basketball

Virginia Celebrates 40th Anniversary of "The Game of the Decade"

By Matt Newton