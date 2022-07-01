Anthony Gill Re-Signs With Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill will remain a Washington Wizard for at least two more years. The former Virginia men's basketball star re-signed with the Wizards on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Wizards extended a a $2 million qualifying offer to Anthony Gill in order to make him a restricted free agent. A few days later, the two parties came to terms and Gill is officially staying in Washington, although the exact salary details have yet to be disclosed.

Gill appeared in 44 games for the Wizards last season. In 10.5 minutes per game, Gill averaged 4.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game and shot 56.9% from the floor. Gill is a low-usage player, but someone who is greatly valued by the organization, who sees him as a key piece in the Washington locker room.

A notoriously hard-worker and described by many of the Wizards as the best teammate on the roster, it is clear that Washington wanted to make sure Gill's energy stays with the team for at least another couple of seasons.

"He's a workaholic, but he's also an A-plus human being and any chance he gets to uplift somebody, he does," head coach Wes Unseld Jr. told NBC Sports Washington. "There's countless examples; he does it during the game, he does it during practice. He's always encouraging, he's always involved. He will do all the little things that go unnoticed, unnoticed except to the coaches."

Even superstar Bradley Beal, who just agreed to a five-year, $251 million max contract to stay with the Wizards, recognizes the value Gill provides to the team. "A.G.'s one of our best teammates," said Beal. "He's one of our hardest workers."

Gill's likeability will not exactly be shocking for UVA fans, who witnessed his affability as well as his talent on the court during his time at Virginia. A two-time All-ACC Third Team performer and 2015 All-ACC Defensive Team selection, Gill's career field goal percentage of .582 is second on Virginia's all-time list in that category. Along with teammates Malcolm Brogdon and London Perrantes, Gill helped lead the Cavaliers to two ACC regular season titles and an ACC Tournament Championship in 2014.

After going undrafted in 2016, Gill spent the better part of five years playing overseas, until the Wizards brought him to the NBA and he signed a two-year deal in 2020. Two years later, Anthony Gill has proven to be a valuable member of the Washington Wizards organization, worthy of another multi-year contract.

